1-000-workers-stage-strike-due-to-unfair-employment-conditions

According to the employees, the director promised to establish a trade union three months ago but failed to meet his promise.

They also asked for two Saturdays off per month so they can spend time with their families.

Working hours remain unclear. They start work at 8 a.m. but they cannot leave before their managers give them permission.

This means it is not unusual for them to work until 10 p.m. with no extra payment.

The disgruntled workers have sent petitions to the director many times but the problems persist.

The Bluecome Vina Company. Photo: Giang Chinh

After the Hai Phong Economic Zone Trade Union intervened, the company again promised to set up a trade union on April 15, adjust the working hours and allocate extra payment and allowances.

However, the company did not agree to give workers two Saturdays off per month, so the strike is ongoing.

Bluecome Vina Company Limited was established in 2014. At present, there are about 1,400 workers specializing in producing TV speakers, vibration motors and headphones .