VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

1,000 workers stage strike due to unfair employment conditions

By Giang Chinh, Kim Thuy   April 12, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
1,000 workers stage strike due to unfair employment conditions
VnExpress

Nearly 1,000 employees from Bluecome Vina Company Limited, a Korean company, went on strike yesterday, demanding for the establishment of a trade union, less working hours and increased allowances.

According to the employees, the director promised to establish a trade union three months ago but failed to meet his promise.

They also asked for two Saturdays off per month so they can spend time with their families.

Working hours remain unclear. They start work at 8 a.m. but they cannot leave before their managers give them permission.

This means it is not unusual for them to work until 10 p.m. with no extra payment.

The disgruntled workers have sent petitions to the director many times but the problems persist.

1-000-workers-stage-strike-due-to-unfair-employment-conditions

The Bluecome Vina Company. Photo: Giang Chinh

After the Hai Phong Economic Zone Trade Union intervened, the company again promised to set up a trade union on April 15, adjust the working hours and allocate extra payment and allowances.




	However, the company did not agree to give workers two Saturdays off per month, so the strike is ongoing.



	Bluecome Vina Company Limited was established in 2014. At present, there are about 1,400 workers specializing in producing TV speakers, vibration motors and headphones .


				

									
					

					
					
				

							
			
		
		
	
			
		

			Tags: 
						strike
						Hai Phong
					
		

				

			
			    
		

					
				





    

        

            
        

        

        
            

            

            

            

            

                

            

            
            

                

                    

                        
                        

                            

                                
                            

                            
                            
                        

                        
 

                    

                    
                

            

        

    




		

		
Read more

													
					

												

							

																

									
										New Vietnam PM praises G7 statement, discusses East Sea issue with U.K. foreign secretary
									
																	
                        
																

									
										New Vietnam PM praises G7 statement, discusses East Sea issue with U.K. foreign secretary									
								

															
						
						

												

							

																

									
										Vietnam targets GDP growth of 7 percent over next 5 years
									
																	
                        
																

									
										Vietnam targets GDP growth of 7 percent over next 5 years									
								

															
						
						

												

							

																

									
										Vietnam to reelect top leaders in July
									
																	
                        
																

									
										Vietnam to reelect top leaders in July									
								

															
						
						

												

							

																

									
										Ho Chi Minh City allocates $500mln to fight floods
									
																	
                        
																

									
										Ho Chi Minh City allocates $500mln to fight floods									
								

															
						
						

												

							

																

									
										Vietnam urged to engage citizens in upcoming elections
									
																	
                        
																

									
										Vietnam urged to engage citizens in upcoming elections									
								

															
						
						

												

							

																

									
										Healthcare sector fails to live up to expectations
									
																	
                        
																

									
										Healthcare sector fails to live up to expectations									
								

															
						
						

												

							

																

									
										Provincial governance performance improves 
									
																	
                        
																

									
										Provincial governance performance improves "insignificantly": 2015 PAPI									
								

															
						
						

												

							

																

									
										Rampaging elephant forces tens of villagers run for their lives in Dong Nai
									
																	
                        
																

									
										Rampaging elephant forces tens of villagers run for their lives in Dong Nai									
								

															
						
						

											

					
										

					
					    
					

														
				
				

			
	
			
			      					

					
					

						
		
	
	


	                


        	        
		
	  	            
 

    
    
    go to top