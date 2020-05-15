YouTube atwitter over Vietnamese cooking channel

"Transport yourself into the idyllic Vietnamese countryside and discover some local recipes on the channel ‘Am Thuc Me Lam’," YouTube tweeted on May 14.

The post included a short video featuring the green countryside of northern Vietnam and a woman harvesting kumquats.

The channel "has no drama, nor scripts and is 100 percent real," according to a Twitter user.

Duong Thi Cuong is a farmer from the northern province of Thai Nguyen. Photo courtesy of "Am Thuc Me Lam".

"Am Thuc Me Lam" features 55-year-old Duong Thi Cuong, a farmer from Phu Binh District in northern Thai Nguyen Province. The channel was created by her son, Dong Van Hung, who wanted to cherish his mother's cooking and daily activities like gardening and farming in a typical northern rural setting.

The channel cashes in on the ageless appeal of quintessentially Vietnamese dishes like sweet rice balls, boiled snails, and crab and vegetable soup. This visually attractive channel with subtle music has attracted many foreign viewers who have asked for English subtitles.

Founded in February 2019, "Am Thuc Me Lam" has gained 543,000 subscribers and over 55 million views.