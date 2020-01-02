Trans people struggle for social acceptance

Tu Anh was born a boy. However, he started to wear girls’ clothes and make-up and was attracted to boys in school.

He was deeply confused at that time. During his high school years he had no close friends.

Now a woman, she recalls: "My mother was shocked when she found some dresses and make-up in my wardrobe. She cried her eyes out. It took her a long time to accept my true gender."

She, 27, is one of 300,000 transgenders in Vietnam struggling to get acceptance from their own families and overcome social prejudice.

Tu Anh as a man (L) and as a woman (R). Photo courtersy by Tu Anh.

Trans people are vulnerable to discrimination and harassment. A recent study in Hanoi by The Asia and Pacific Transgender Network found trans people have a strong sense of their true identity between the ages of 12 and 14. The average age at which they come out is 17.

During the process of gender identification, many of them suffer from psychological issues such as stress, insomnia anxiety disorder. Many have the intention of committing suicide and try to kill themselves at the age of 15, around three years after realizing their gender identity.

Vietnam still has no legal regulations for hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgeries. Trans people thus find it difficult to access official medical services, and many end up using hormones on their own, putting themselves at great risk.

Some 73 percent buy hormones from friends and non-medical sources.

Many transgenders become victims of sexual abuse and school bullying due to social discrimination. They also have more difficulty in finding job than cisgender people. Anh has failed to get a job despite applying for many. Most recruiters turn down her application when they see her appearance and curriculum vitae.

Tu Anh undergoes sex reassignment surgery to become a woman. Photo courtesy of Tu Anh.

It has been four years since the government amended the Civil Code to recognize the gender of people undergoing sex reassignment surgeries, but transgender people are yet to be officially recognized. The reason is that a law on transgender rights is still pending passage.

Nguyen Huy Quang, director general of legal affairs at the Ministry of Health, says trans people face challenges since their current gender is different from the one on their identity card. Seventy one percent of transgenders say they struggle to register and be recognized by their new gender.

Nguyen Kim Mai, 24, a trans woman living in northern Hoa Binh Province, says she faced a myriad of difficulties with identity papers.

"I once asked to change my name and gender. Local authorities told me to be patient until the government approves this. So far I have not succeeded in changing my personal information."

Quang says a bill on transgender rights is set to be discussed in the National Assembly. "The law is expected to address the legal and administrative issues the transgender community faces."

Being recognized by the law and society is something that people like Anh and Mai have always longed for.

"Only when there are transparent regulations can we get access to medical services and feel secure enough to undergo sex reassignment surgery," Anh says.