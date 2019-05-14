VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Trend

Thousands of lotuses glow bright as Vietnam prays for peace

By Ngoc Thanh   May 14, 2019 | 03:47 pm GMT+7

Ten thousand people lit up over 40,000 flower lanterns to pray for global peace on the U.N. Day of Vesak.

Thousands of lotuses glow bright as Vietnam prays for peace

The flower lantern festival was one event in the celebration of the U.N. Day of Vesak 2019, which commemorates the birth of the Buddha. This year the event was held at Tam Chuc Pagoda in the northern Ha Nam Province from May 12-14. The festival took place in the pillar garden in the heart of the pagoda, praying for peace in the country and the world.

This area is expected to be the largest pillar garden in the world when it is completed. The garden now has 36 pillars on which Buddhist scriptures are carved. It will have a total of 1,000 stone pillars, each 12 meters high, weighing 200 tons.

Thousands of lotuses glow bright as Vietnam prays for peace - 1

Volunteers, devout Buddhists, worked to arrange and light up thousands of lotus lanterns.

Thousands of lotuses glow bright as Vietnam prays for peace - 2

A giant lotus was lit up near the shrine in front of the Bodhisattva temple.

Thousands of lotuses glow bright as Vietnam prays for peace - 3

Row after row of flower lanterns glowed as twilight set in.

Thousands of lotuses glow bright as Vietnam prays for peace - 4

This arrangement used 5000 flower lanterns.

Thousands of lotuses glow bright as Vietnam prays for peace - 5

The opening ceremony of the flower lantern festival started at 7 p.m. Monday. The festival sent out prayers for a peaceful world and a happy life for everyone.

Thousands of lotuses glow bright as Vietnam prays for peace - 6

Thousands of monks and nuns chanted Buddhist scriptures.

Thousands of lotuses glow bright as Vietnam prays for peace - 7

In front of Tam Quan gate, the main three-entrance gate to the pagoda, many people held lotus flower lanterns in their hands to pray before floating them on the lake.

Thousands of lotuses glow bright as Vietnam prays for peace - 8

Tam Chuc Lake glowed spectacularly as thousands of lanterns floated on its surface.

Thousands of lotuses glow bright as Vietnam prays for peace - 9

The lantern festival lasted two hours and ended at 9 p.m.

The Vesak Ceremony 2019 is being organized by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at the Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam Province. This is the third time the U.N.'s commemoration of Vesak is being held in Vietnam after 2008 and 2014.

The May 12 -14 event attracted the participation of 1,650 international delegates and guests from 112 countries and territories including monks, Buddhist sangha leaders and Buddhist scholars. Over 20,000 Vietnamese people also attend the event.

Related News:
Tags: UN Day of Vesak Vesak 2019 Vietnam Buddhist celebration Buddhism in Vietnam flower lantern festival
 
Read more
A home for pet reptiles becomes a mini zoo in southern Vietnam

A home for pet reptiles becomes a mini zoo in southern Vietnam

Young Vietnamese turn to dating apps to seek relationships

Young Vietnamese turn to dating apps to seek relationships

Craft villages survive test of time

Craft villages survive test of time

Report affirms Korean Wave still strong in Vietnam

Report affirms Korean Wave still strong in Vietnam

Hanoi restaurant serves hope for kids with mental disorders

Hanoi restaurant serves hope for kids with mental disorders

Saigon construction workers adapt to scorching sun

Saigon construction workers adapt to scorching sun

Hanoi a huge holiday draw for Vietnamese tourists

Hanoi a huge holiday draw for Vietnamese tourists

 
go to top