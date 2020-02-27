VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Trend

Thanh Da Peninsula, Saigon’s memory lane

By Nguyen Chi   February 27, 2020 | 11:23 am GMT+7

A local photographer captured different angles of the simple life in Thanh Da Peninsula, not far from Saigon's downtown, and the area's unique charms.

Binh Quoi-Thanh Da urban area is located in Binh Chanh District, about 8 km from city center and 5 km from Thao Dien area of District 2, home to the largest expat community, spreading over of 426 hectares (1,053 acres).

The Binh Quoi-Thanh Da urban area in BinhThanh District, bordered by the Saigon River and Thanh Da Canal, spreads over of 426 hectares (1,053 acres). Situated eight kilometers from the city center, the area is an oasis where time has stopped with its old, rustic appearance contrasting with the bustling city on the otherside of the river.
[Caption]The peninsula is divided into two areas: Thanh Da (corresponding to ward 27) and Binh Quoi Tay (commonly referred to as Binh Quoi, corresponding to ward 28).

The peninsula is divided into two areas: Thanh Da  and Binh Quoi Tay (commonly referred to as Binh Quoi).
While Binh Quoi is a peaceful countryside with wide lands, fish ponds and dirt roads, Thanh Da is filled with old and typical residential complex.

This is an old residential area with many structures built before 1975 that has witnessed the childhood, adulthood and old age of many of it residents. It offers students who rented accommodation during school days a walk down memory lane.
This is an old residential area with many structures built before 1975, witnessing the childhood, adulthood and old age of many local residents. This place offers students who rented accommodation during school days a walk of memory lane.

For those who have left and settled far away, images of Thanh Da's old doorways can trigger old memories. The condominiums here are among the first to be built in Saigon. Now some 4,300 households live in 22 apartment lots divided into two clusters.
[Caption]There are people now settled far away, but only a glimpse of the old doorways is the image of Thanh Da rushing back. Thanh Da Residence is one of the first condominiums in Saigon, currently there are about 4,300 households living in 22 apartment lots divided into two clusters: word symbol cluster (ABC) and numerical symbol cluster (1 -2-3 ...).

For those who have settled far away, images of Thanh Da's old doorways can trigger many memories rushing back to them. The apartments here is one of the first condominiums in Saigon. Currently there are about 4,300 households living in 22 apartment lots divided into two clusters: word symbol cluster (ABC) and numerical symbol cluster (1 -2-3 ...).
The apartment buildings carries a unique colors, resulting from the passing of time. The patio and doorway can be seen with lots of bougainvillea (also known as the paper flower) and orchids and shades provided by near by old trees, creating a peaceful and poetic scenery. Many couples and young people come here to take wedding photos and check in. Many movies and music videos choose Thanh Da residence to record. Recently the MV If only she had not appeared by singer Miu Le.

The apartment buildings carries a unique colors, resulting from the passing of time. The patio and doorway can be seen with lots of bougainvillea  and orchids and shades provided by nearby old trees, creating a peaceful and poetic scenery.

Many couples and young people often come here to take wedding and regular photos. many movies and music videos have also been recorded here.
Thanh Da Market sells all kinds of agricultural and animal products, as well as food with affordable price. The market every day from 4am to 10pm, there are still restaurants, snails, water cars ... in the evening.

Thanh Da market sells all kinds of agricultural and animal products, as well as food with affordable price.

The market opens daily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. There are still restaurants and street food and refreshment vendors still open late until midnight.
Visitors can also spot many people came here to from the countryside to sell fruits, vegetables and food. Tourists can also come across the school snacks like sweet soup (che), rice paper salad (banh trang tron), and others.

Visitors can also spot many people come here from the countryside to sell fruits, vegetables and food.

Tourists can also come across the school snacks like sweet soup (che), rice paper salad (banh trang tron), and others.
Thanh Da Peninsula: a peaceful oasis in Vietnams largest metropolitan city - 8

A park is located between the old apartment buildings, behind Thanh Da market, where adults come to exercise and jogging, serving as a gem for people to disconnect from the mundane city life.
This place also boast as a gem for young photographers to snap retro vintage shots of Saigon.

This place also boast as a gem for young photographers to snap retro vintage shots of Saigon.

Photos by Nguyen Ky Anh

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Thanh Da Peninsula Saigon life Binh Chanh District
 
Read more
South Korean areas in Vietnam deserted on coronavirus scare

South Korean areas in Vietnam deserted on coronavirus scare

Silent heroes in the fight against coronavirus

Silent heroes in the fight against coronavirus

Vietnamese drop their guard as coronavirus maintains onslaught

Vietnamese drop their guard as coronavirus maintains onslaught

Vietnamese students in South Korea plan escape as coronavirus fears mount

Vietnamese students in South Korea plan escape as coronavirus fears mount

French mother, Vietnamese doctor rebirth ties after 45 years

French mother, Vietnamese doctor rebirth ties after 45 years

Expats in Saigon make best of coronavirus break

Expats in Saigon make best of coronavirus break

Wary of coronavirus, the crowd gets food delivered

Wary of coronavirus, the crowd gets food delivered

Teachers bear brunt of prolonged school break

Teachers bear brunt of prolonged school break

 
go to top