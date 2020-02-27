Thanh Da Peninsula, Saigon’s memory lane

|
The Binh Quoi-Thanh Da urban area in BinhThanh District, bordered by the Saigon River and Thanh Da Canal, spreads over of 426 hectares (1,053 acres). Situated eight kilometers from the city center, the area is an oasis where time has stopped with its old, rustic appearance contrasting with the bustling city on the otherside of the river.
The peninsula is divided into two areas: Thanh Da and Binh Quoi Tay (commonly referred to as Binh Quoi).
This is an old residential area with many structures built before 1975 that has witnessed the childhood, adulthood and old age of many of it residents. It offers students who rented accommodation during school days a walk down memory lane.
For those who have left and settled far away, images of Thanh Da's old doorways can trigger old memories. The condominiums here are among the first to be built in Saigon. Now some 4,300 households live in 22 apartment lots divided into two clusters.
The apartment buildings carries a unique colors, resulting from the passing of time. The patio and doorway can be seen with lots of bougainvillea and orchids and shades provided by nearby old trees, creating a peaceful and poetic scenery.
Many couples and young people often come here to take wedding and regular photos. many movies and music videos have also been recorded here.
Thanh Da market sells all kinds of agricultural and animal products, as well as food with affordable price.
The market opens daily from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. There are still restaurants and street food and refreshment vendors still open late until midnight.
Visitors can also spot many people come here from the countryside to sell fruits, vegetables and food.
Tourists can also come across the school snacks like sweet soup (che), rice paper salad (banh trang tron), and others.
A park is located between the old apartment buildings, behind Thanh Da market, where adults come to exercise and jogging, serving as a gem for people to disconnect from the mundane city life.
This place also boast as a gem for young photographers to snap retro vintage shots of Saigon.
Photos by Nguyen Ky Anh