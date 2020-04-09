Saigon checkpoint police relentless in Covid-19 struggle

|
In the last four days, Ho Chi Minh City has set up 62 medical checkpoints to screen all vehicles entering the metropolis for Covid-19, like this one at Dong Nai Bridge.
|
Do Thi Ngoc Dieu, employed at HCMC Nutrition Center, is tasked with measuring body temperatures. "The number of vehicles is huge, and working continually in the sun is tiring, but we have no choice but to protect everyone’s health," she said.
|
Those with body temperatures over 38 degrees Celsius are kept at the checkpoint to have their temperatures checked again after 30 minutes. Only those with normal temperatures are allowed to enter the city, while others are placed in quarantine.
|
Drivers with body temperatures over 38 await processing in a tent.
|
"At first, they said my temperature was 38.3 degrees Celsius, but after I drank a bottle of water and rechecked it, it was normal. Being healthy means happiness, even though it took me some time to complete procedures," said driver Phan Thanh Thien.
|
At 11 p.m. on April 6, 10 people operate the checkpoint on National Highway 1K in Saigon’s Thu Duc District. All vehicles from southern Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces entering HCMC must undergo processing to ensure no additional infections affect the city.
|
Nguyen Ngoc Muoi sanitizes a driver’s hands after checking his body temperature. The good thing is it is less hot and fewer vehicles pass through at night, according to Muoi, who works from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|
A policeman hands a passenger a mask. "I traveled by truck from southern Dong Nai Province and just learned of the medical checkpoints. The quick medical examination is essential to containing the pandemic," he said.
|
A policeman guides vehicles through the medical checkpoint at one end of Dong Nai Bridge. The eastern gateway of HCMC is always busy, no matter day or night.
|
Currently, besides these two checkpoints, there are 14 other checkpoints managed by the city and 46 run by district authorities.