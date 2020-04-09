VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Trend

Saigon checkpoint police relentless in Covid-19 struggle

By Huu Khoa, Quynh Tran   April 9, 2020 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Police and medics are engaged around the clock at several checkpoints across the city trying to contain the novel outbreak.

In the last four days, Ho Chi Minh City has run 62 medical checkpoints located at entrances to the city to conduct medical supervision on all vehicles from some other southern provinces. These checkpoints are run by police and medical staff. One of the main checkpoints is at Dong Nai Bridge, with five lanes for vehicles entering HCMC. 

In the last four days, Ho Chi Minh City has set up 62 medical checkpoints to screen all vehicles entering the metropolis for Covid-19, like this one at Dong Nai Bridge. 
Working at the 12-meter-square checkpoint near the bridge, Do Thi Ngoc Dieu, employed at HCMC Nutrition Center, check the body temperature of all people passing by. The number of vehicles is huge, working continually in the sun is tiring, but we are ready to do our job to protect people’s health, Dieu said.

Do Thi Ngoc Dieu, employed at HCMC Nutrition Center, is tasked with measuring body temperatures. "The number of vehicles is huge, and working continually in the sun is tiring, but we have no choice but to protect everyone’s health," she said.
A medic check body temperature of children in a car. Those who have their body temperature over 38 Celsius degree are kept at the checkpoint and have their temperature checked again after 30 minutes. They are allowed to go unless their temperature is abnormal, which can make them be placed under quarantine.

Those with body temperatures over 38 degrees Celsius are kept at the checkpoint to have their temperatures checked again after 30 minutes. Only those with normal temperatures are allowed to enter the city, while others are placed in quarantine.
Drivers having their body temperature over 38 are asked to stop and sit in a tent to rest. After checking their temperature one more time, medics must fill in the form and report the local authority.

Drivers with body temperatures over 38 await processing in a tent. 
At first, they said my temperature was 38.3 Celsius degree, but after I drank a bottle of water and rechecked it, it was normal. Being healthy is happiness, even this took me some time to stop my vehicle, said Phan Thanh Thien, a driver.

"At first, they said my temperature was 38.3 degrees Celsius, but after I drank a bottle of water and rechecked it, it was normal. Being healthy means happiness, even though it took me some time to complete procedures," said driver Phan Thanh Thien.
11 p.m. on April 6, 2020, 10 people at the checkpoint on National Highway 1K in Saigon’s Thu Duc District is still working. All vehicles from southern Dong Nai and Binh Duong Provinces going to HCMC must stop for the examination process.  In two hours, there was no case hiving high temperature at the checkpoint.

At 11 p.m. on April 6, 10 people operate the checkpoint on National Highway 1K in Saigon’s Thu Duc District. All vehicles from southern Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces entering HCMC must undergo processing to ensure no additional infections affect the city.
Medical staff Nguyen Ngoc Muoi sanitizes a driver’s hands after checking his body temperature.  Working processes in the night shift is not different from those during the day, but the good thing is that it is less hot and fewer vehicles passing by, according to Muoi, who works from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nguyen Ngoc Muoi sanitizes a driver’s hands after checking his body temperature. The good thing is it is less hot and fewer vehicles pass through at night, according to Muoi, who works from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
A policeman gives Cong, a man passing by, a mask. I followed the truck from southern Dong Nai Province to the city and have just known there is a medical checkpoint. The quick medical examination is essential to containing the pandemic, Cong said.

A policeman hands a passenger a mask. "I traveled by truck from southern Dong Nai Province and just learned of the medical checkpoints. The quick medical examination is essential to containing the pandemic," he said.
A soldier guides vehicles to go through the medical checkpoint at one end of Dong Nai Bridge. The eastern gateway of HCMC is always busy, no matter it is day or night.

A policeman guides vehicles through the medical checkpoint at one end of Dong Nai Bridge. The eastern gateway of HCMC is always busy, no matter day or night.
Staff members stay up all night and keep a watchful eye on all vehicles entering the metropolis. Apart from these two checkpoints, there are 14 others managed by the city and 46 run by districts’ authorities.

Currently, besides these two checkpoints, there are 14 other checkpoints managed by the city and 46 run by district authorities.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon Ho Chi Minh City Covid-19 medical checkpoint coronavirus
 
Read more
Shocked, fearful: Vietnamese endure India lockdown

Shocked, fearful: Vietnamese endure India lockdown

Returning students face cold embrace amid Covid-19 suspicions at home

Returning students face cold embrace amid Covid-19 suspicions at home

Hanoi shops, buyers adjust to social distancing

Hanoi shops, buyers adjust to social distancing

Water shortage makes border guards’ Covid task harder

Water shortage makes border guards’ Covid task harder

Social distancing a hot topic in Vietnam: Google trends

Social distancing a hot topic in Vietnam: Google trends

Big-hearted Saigonese show mettle amid Covid-19

Big-hearted Saigonese show mettle amid Covid-19

Overseas summer camps face pandemic disruption

Overseas summer camps face pandemic disruption

Delivery workers risk Covid-19 infection trying to earn a buck

Delivery workers risk Covid-19 infection trying to earn a buck

 
go to top