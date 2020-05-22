Hanoians roast in mercury melting heatwave

|
The mercury rose to 38-40 degrees Celsius by Thursday afternoon.
Bui Van Thong, an employee of the Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Company, sits under a shade to take a break from the heat.
A girl in front of a store on Ton Duc Thang Street protects herself from the sun with a cloth as the UV index rose to 8-10.
Nguyen Duc Chung (right) wears a hat and a wet towel to absorb the sweat and keep out the sun when working outdoors.
Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hoan Kiem District is deserted at noon.
On Le Van Luong street, a man pours water on his face to cool down.
Some cover up completely when going out.
A man hoses down the sidewalk to cool things down a bit.
Severe heat waves are again forecast for the north in May and June, while in the north-central and central regions the scorching weather is expected to continue until August.