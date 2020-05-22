VnExpress International
Hanoians roast in mercury melting heatwave

By Tung Dinh   May 22, 2020 | 02:13 pm GMT+7

Hanoi gasped for air as higher-than-average temperatures and severe UV levels left streets deserted Thursday.

Temperatures in Hanoi was recorded between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday due to severe heat wave.

The mercury rose to 38-40 degrees Celsius by Thursday afternoon.
Bui Van Thong, an employee of Hanoi Sewerage And Drainage Company, sits in shaded area to rest.The weather is really hot today and I can feel it rising up from the ground. My colleagues and I have to work even harder under this intense weather since it is our responsibility. We take a small break to rest up and resume working shortly after, he said.

Bui Van Thong, an employee of the Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Company, sits under a shade to take a break from the heat.
"The weather is really hot today and I can feel it rising from the ground," he said. "My colleagues and I have to work even harder in this intense weather since it is our responsibility. We take small breaks and resume work soon."
A girl in front of a store on Ton Duc Thang street protects herself from the sunlight using a piece of clothing as the UV index in Hanoi reached about 8-10.The UV Index is an international standard measurement of the strength of ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Between 0 and 3 is considered low and above 11 is deemed extreme with radiation that could burn skin and damage eyes within 20-30 minutes.

A girl in front of a store on Ton Duc Thang Street protects herself from the sun with a cloth as the UV index rose to 8-10.
The UV Index measures the ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Between 0 and 3 is considered low while above 11 is 'very high', meaning radiation that could burn skin and damage eyes in 20-30 minutes.
Nguyen Duc Chung (right) wears a hat and a cool towel to absorb sweat and avoid sunlight when working outdoors.

Nguyen Duc Chung (right) wears a hat and a wet towel to absorb the sweat and keep out the sun when working outdoors.
Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hoan Kiem District becomes deserted at noon.

Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hoan Kiem District is deserted at noon.
On Le Van Luong street, a man pours water on his face to cool down.

On Le Van Luong street, a man pours water on his face to cool down.
Some cover up completely when going out.
A man hoses down the sidewalk to cool things down a bit.
Severe heat waves are again forecast for the north in May and June, while in the north-central and central regions the scorching weather is expected to continue until August.
Since the beginning of the year, the average temperature across Vietnam has been 1-2.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal, and the trend is forecast to last until October.
