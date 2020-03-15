Coronavirus leaves Saigon’s bustling backpacker street deserted

The sidewalks, usually packed with night owls, turned into a deserted place with closed doors, guards and empty tables. "I have rented five houses to run a beer club for more than 10 years, and never seen this situation," My Lan, the owner of a beer club, said. The woman, who was surprised with local authorities’ orders to close bars and clubs, added that she had been trying to keep her place open though profit had decreased by 50 percent due to the epidemic.