Coronavirus fears put paid to entertainment: survey

A restaurant in Aeon Mall in Hanoi's Long Bien District is left deserted on the night of February 8, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tu.

The survey by Ho Chi Minh City market research firm Q&Me, which polled 672 respondents aged between 18 and 49 in HCMC, Hanoi and other localities, found 78 percent wary of going out and 86 percent avoiding amusement activities for fear of being infected.

As a result, usually crowded shopping malls, cinemas and trade centers have become deserted even during weekends while many employees there are forced to wear face masks.

Eighty two percent refused to hang out with friends.

Coffee shops, fitness centers, pedestrian streets and bars were left empty over the past weeks since the Vietnamese government declared the Covid-19 outbreak as epidemic on February 1 and advised residents to stay at home.

Eighty three percent of respondents said they have limited eating outside, which leaves restaurants, popular food streets and street eateries have few customers even during peak hours, forcing owners to lay off staff to reduce costs.

Almost half the respondents said they surf the Internet instead of going out while 45 percent spend most of their time watching TV. Thirty nine percent use online food delivery.

The country has 16 confirmed cases of infection. Eleven patients have been discharged from hospital.

As of Wednesday, the global death toll had climbed to 2,009 and confirmed infections topped 75,000. Nearly 15,000 patients have recovered.