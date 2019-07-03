Artist sets world record for reverse paintings

Doan Viet Tien sets a world record for drawing 12 abstract paintings in reverse on glass. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Book of Records.

Tien received the recognition from the World Records Union (WorldKings), the first union of national and regional records organizations in the world, for drawing 12 abstract paintings in reverse on glass with his fingers in record time.

He was given 15 minutes to set a record, but he managed it in six minutes and 28 seconds.

Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, vice president of WorldKings, said it was one of the most beautiful and magnificent records he has ever witnessed.

In 2005, Tien was recognized as a unique artist by the Vietnam Book of Records (VietKings) for using fingers to draw paintings in reverse on glass by the Vietnam Book of Records.

Earlier this year, he set a Vietnamese record for the second time after setting his fingers dancing on four glass panels, creating paintings that were auctioned on the spot for $6,234. The money was donated to the HCMC Children’s Hospital 1.

His non-materialistic approach and special painting method has earned Tien accolades from artistic peers, authorities and the public at large.

Recently, a portrait of Donald Trump painted in reverse on glass by Tien was chosen as an official gift to the U.S. President on the occasion of his visit to Vietnam to attend the historic second summit with North Korean chairman Kim Jong-un which took place on February 26-27.

Born in 1961, Tien is a native of Phu Duc Commune in the southern province of Ben Tre. Drawing was his passion from a young age.

After completing his military service, he devoted many nights to using his fingers to paint images in reverse on glass panels while working as a market vendor during the day.