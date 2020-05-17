VnExpress International
Style

Vietnamese designer comes up with coronavirus-themed collection

By Van An   May 17, 2020 | 07:30 am GMT+7

Designer Chung Thanh Phong has unveiled a 'Save Yourself' collection featuring protective outfits and face masks.

The Vietnamese designer wants to spread the positivity and help workers in the textile industry in as many of them have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. He also wants to encourage fashion lovers to adopt protective measures to avoid infection risks.

Phongs new collection, introduced on the internet instead of via a fashion show, features 10 new designs with three-layer cloth masks and hand sanitizer. 

All ready-to-wear outfits are great combinations of fashion and safety features. 

Phong has become the first Vietnamese designer to introduce a new collection amid the Covid-19 to save the domestic fashion industry, which has been severely hit by the novel coronavirus.

Phong plans to sell his new collection online and will introduce more videos and photos to promote it in the next few days. Previoudly, he decided to become a fashion designer in 2010, after entering the Top 10 in Viet Nam Idol 2007, a local version of singing contest American Idol.

Black and white are main colors of Save Yourself collection.

Photos by Tee Le

