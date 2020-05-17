Vietnamese designer comes up with coronavirus-themed collection

|
He wants to encourage fashion lovers to adopt protective measures to avoid Covid-19 infection risks. He also wants to spread positivity and help workers in the textile industry since many of them have been hit hard by the pandemic.
The collection, introduced on the Internet instead of at a fashion show, features 10 designs with three-layer cloth masks and hand sanitizers.
All ready-to-wear outfits are a combination of fashion and safety.
Phong has become the first Vietnamese designer to introduce a new collection at a time when the fashion industry has been hit severely by the novel coronavirus.
Phong plans to sell his new collection online and will put out more videos and photos to promote it in the next few days.
Black and white are prominent colors in the Save Yourself collection.
Photos by Tee Le