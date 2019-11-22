VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

Vietnamese beauty to don filter coffee-inspired costume at Miss Universe pageant

By Van An   November 22, 2019 | 01:55 pm GMT+7

Hoang Thuy will wear a costume depicting “Ca Phe Phin Sua Da” (Iced coffee with condensed milk) at the upcoming Miss Universe 2019 contest.

From the original sketch, designer Tran Nguyen Minh Duc has made significant adjustments to the actual costume, which includes a tight jumpsuit hugging Hoang Thuy’s curves.

Strings of glass beads attached to the jumpsuit symbolize the flow of Vietnamese coffee in the filter. A highlight of this unique outfit will a coffee filter and spoon. A coffee cup element was removed after Thuy found it difficult to move with the dress.

Hoang Thuy wears a costume depicting Ca Phe Phin Sua Da. Photo by VnExpress/T.V.

Hoang Thuy wears a costume depicting "Ca Phe Phin Sua Da". Photo by VnExpress/T.V.

"Filter coffee with condensed milk is a favourite drink of many international friends. I believe I will give my best performance with this costume at the Miss Universe contest," Thuy said.

This is the second year that the organizers have chosen a food-related costume to promote Vietnamese cuisine. In 2018, Vietnamese representative H’Hen Nie wore a banh mi (bread) national costume, which wowed the audiences and helped her finish in the Top 5, the best result ever achieved by a Vietnamese contestant.

The 68th Miss Universe 2019 final will be held in the U.S. on December 8. The 10-day pageant will feature 93 contestants from various countries in the world. Thuy, Vietnam’s representative, will leave for the U.S. on November 25.

Video quốc phục 'Cà phê' dự thi Miss Universe 2019 của Hoàng Thùy
 
 

Vietnamese beauty to don filter coffee-inspired costume at Miss Universe pageant

Tags: Vietnamese beauty don filter coffee costume Miss Universe pageant
 
Read more
A-listers show off Cong Tri’s dew-inspired collection

A-listers show off Cong Tri’s dew-inspired collection

Vietnam designer’s latest collection reveals stitch of 90s nostalgia

Vietnam designer’s latest collection reveals stitch of 90s nostalgia

Hanoi Brick Cave blurs boundaries to remain connected

Hanoi Brick Cave blurs boundaries to remain connected

A-listers’ endorsement means Cong Tri rises in fashion pecking order

A-listers’ endorsement means Cong Tri rises in fashion pecking order

Atrium gives depth and vastness to Saigon house

Atrium gives depth and vastness to Saigon house

Yellow brilliance as Hollywood star shines in Cong Tri outfit

Yellow brilliance as Hollywood star shines in Cong Tri outfit

Former US first lady dons Cong Tri outfit

Former US first lady dons Cong Tri outfit

 
go to top