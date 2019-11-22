Vietnamese beauty to don filter coffee-inspired costume at Miss Universe pageant

From the original sketch, designer Tran Nguyen Minh Duc has made significant adjustments to the actual costume, which includes a tight jumpsuit hugging Hoang Thuy’s curves.

Strings of glass beads attached to the jumpsuit symbolize the flow of Vietnamese coffee in the filter. A highlight of this unique outfit will a coffee filter and spoon. A coffee cup element was removed after Thuy found it difficult to move with the dress.

Hoang Thuy wears a costume depicting "Ca Phe Phin Sua Da". Photo by VnExpress/T.V.

"Filter coffee with condensed milk is a favourite drink of many international friends. I believe I will give my best performance with this costume at the Miss Universe contest," Thuy said.

This is the second year that the organizers have chosen a food-related costume to promote Vietnamese cuisine. In 2018, Vietnamese representative H’Hen Nie wore a banh mi (bread) national costume, which wowed the audiences and helped her finish in the Top 5, the best result ever achieved by a Vietnamese contestant.

The 68th Miss Universe 2019 final will be held in the U.S. on December 8. The 10-day pageant will feature 93 contestants from various countries in the world. Thuy, Vietnam’s representative, will leave for the U.S. on November 25.