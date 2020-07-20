School creates space for every child’s interest

In fact, the school provides opportunities for it to flourish with the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum.

For many parents, the first consideration in selecting a school is the quality of teaching and the skills and qualifications that their children will pick up during their time there.

The Renaissance International School Saigon in District 7 has the best of both worlds. It offers the internationally renowned Cambridge IGCSE and International Baccalaureate Diploma (IBDP) to students aged 14-18, the International Primary Curriculum and a developmentally appropriate international curriculum for Primary and early Secondary levels. Perhaps more importantly, it also gives younger learners opportunities to flourish with the EYFS curriculum.

Children as young as two years old are introduced to the curriculum that encourages students to follow their own path as they learn by doing. It prepares students for what is to follow later in their academic and life journeys. There is evidence that the early approach is paying dividends.

Typically, 95 percent of its IB students obtain the IB Diploma with scores well above the global average. Almost two-thirds of the graduates obtain a Bilingual Diploma, simultaneously a testament to the strength of the languages program at the school, and of the dedication and commitment of the students.