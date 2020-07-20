School creates space for every child’s interest

In fact, the school provides opportunities for it to flourish with the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum.
For many parents, the first consideration in selecting a school is the quality of teaching and the skills and qualifications that their children will pick up during their time there.
The Renaissance International School Saigon in District 7 has the best of both worlds. It offers the internationally renowned Cambridge IGCSE and International Baccalaureate Diploma (IBDP) to students aged 14-18, the International Primary Curriculum and a developmentally appropriate international curriculum for Primary and early Secondary levels. Perhaps more importantly, it also gives younger learners opportunities to flourish with the EYFS curriculum.
Children as young as two years old are introduced to the curriculum that encourages students to follow their own path as they learn by doing. It prepares students for what is to follow later in their academic and life journeys. There is evidence that the early approach is paying dividends.
Typically, 95 percent of its IB students obtain the IB Diploma with scores well above the global average. Almost two-thirds of the graduates obtain a Bilingual Diploma, simultaneously a testament to the strength of the languages program at the school, and of the dedication and commitment of the students.
Beyond text books
To have children develop soft skills and fully explore their passion, the school pays equal attention to extra-curricular activities. Parents realize that mere academics cannot be the basis for choosing a school for their children these days.
Today, university applications carry added value with details of involvement in clubs and societies; and scholarships are not only awarded to high academic achievers and talented athletes, but musicians and social workers.
Accordingly, Renaissance has worked hard to develop a wide and varied range of extra-curricular activities for students. As a member of the Federation of British International Schools in Asia (FOBISIA), students get to compete against other schools in Southeast Asia, and more creatively minded students can get involved in theater productions or music lessons. Budding entrepreneurs, meanwhile, can join the economics club. Whatever piques a child’s interest, it can be explored at Renaissance.
The school does not offer extra-curricular programs as a way of letting students blow off steam. Instead, this is done with a clear goal to offer students valuable opportunities for personal growth.
For instance, as the only Round Square member in Vietnam, Renaissance is able to offer students the unique opportunity to incorporate the six Round Square IDEALS (Internationalism, Democracy, Environmentalism, Adventure, Leadership and Service) into their academic and non-academic pursuits. The Round Square network offers participants the chance to collaborate with like-minded peers from around the world, and prepares young people for life in the world after school.
Not just job titles
Even for parents with children at the start of their schooling, the question about what comes next is never far away. Whether the plan is for their child to join the family business, to otherwise follow in their parent’s footsteps or to break the mould and find another path, the question of 'what will you be when you grow up?’ comes up sooner than many parents would wish.
Usually, that question is answered with a job title: a doctor, a businessperson, even a rock and roll star. While no graduate can be certain which career path they will eventually follow, teachers at Renaissance are certain their wards will be confident, articulate, compassionate and worldly-wise.
"We have a strong curricular framework but we are also very clear about what we are, what we do and where we want to be. Our vision is to be the best medium-sized school in the country and we have a clear, strategic vision for it," said school principal Peter Gittins.
"The board is always committed to upgrading facilities in line with the needs of the school and our faculty is highly qualified and recruited from around the world."
Gittins said he believes the success of the school relies on the clarity of mission and a strong sense of a team working around a set of shared understandings.
"We have a strong commitment to the educational needs of all our students, and we have a commitment to the community. Parents support and engage with our events and that is a big part of the recipe for a successful school," he said.
"Ultimately, our success is rooted in the fact that everyone here is known to each other and we’re committed to ensuring that all students are fully engaged, that their needs are met and that the teaching here is actively student-centered."
Fully accredited by the Council of International Schools, the Renaissance International School Saigon provides a dynamic curriculum for students from two years old to 18 years old, including the prestigious IB Diploma Programme. The school is currently offering an IB scholarship of up to 80 percent for any excellent students interested in its program and waive of Registartion Fee for its Key Stage 3 students.
