Style

Saigon house features rooftop 'park'

By Minh Trang   July 12, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7

A couple in Saigon has equipped their home with a massive green garden to offer some respite from the urban grind.

The 110-meter-square house in Saigon's District 12 is a gift of a couple for their brother's family, also a place for their weekend relaxation. Hoping to have more trees and natural light without hurting their privacy, they decided to construct a massive garden on the roof.

The 110-meter-square house in Saigon's District 12 is a gift of a couple for their brother's family. Hoping to have more trees and natural light without compromising on privacy, they decided to construct a massive garden on the roof.
The garden, 150-meter-square, is filled with fruit trees, vegetables and other plants with an automatic watering system, so home owners do not have to spend a lot of time taking care of their greenery.

The garden, 150-meter-square, is filled with fruit trees, vegetables and other plants with an automatic watering system.
The rooftop garden is also a place for home owners to work out, meet up and spend quality time together. It also helps reduce the heat from sunlight, giving the inside a cooler atmosphere.

The rooftop garden is also a place for home owners to work out, meet up and spend time together. It also helps reduce the heat from sunlight, giving the inside a cooler atmosphere.
Plants are also featured inside, erasing the boundary with the outside. Stairs are also changed on each floor to create modernity, avoiding the traditional design, which uses the stairs as a main axis.

Plants are also featured inside, erasing the boundary with the outside. Stairs change over different floors, breaking the traditional cycle of having them as central axis.
Another staircase lies next to a small garden.

Another staircase beside a small garden.
Large windows allow natural light and wind to enter the house.

Large windows allow natural light and wind to enter the house, always wrapped in a stress-relieving, greenish hue.
Cross section of the house.

Cross section of the house.
Terrace floor plan.

Terrace floor plan.

Photos by Quang Tran

