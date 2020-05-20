VnExpress International
Mekong Delta oasis provides repose from daily grind

By Minh Trang   May 20, 2020 | 04:35 pm GMT+7

Behind a high wall in southern My Tho Town hides a magic mix of green tranquility.

Located on a 700-meter-square plot in My Tho Town, the house is inhabited by a three-generation family.
To prevent noise and dust from the interprovincial road outside, designers decided to build a 7-meter-high wall, which also acts as a sunlight filter.
Tropical plants are dominant in every corner, combining with rough materials to create an eco-friendly, industrial space.
The first floor looms over the ground below. 
A total 27 percent of the plot is used as living space.
Plants are grown along the 64-meter-square pool, where all spaces seem to converge.
The living room is located between the swimming pool and a small garden, trapping occupants in nature. 
Two retractable doors (one of stainless steel, the other of aluminum) protect the interconnected kitchen and dining area. 
The grandparents' bedroom lies at the front, with a full view of the garden and pool, screened by a welcoming porch. 
Minimalism is key to the parents' bedroom.
The children's bedroom is reminiscent of Japanese design.
Glass windows allow natural light to penetrate the washroom.
Taking one year to construct, the house affords its owns respite from the hustle and bustle outside.

Photos by MM++ architects.

