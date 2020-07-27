Mekong Delta 'oasis' blurs the foundational boundaries of nature living

|
In the middle of a tropical garden in the Mekong Delta, the 184-square-meter house, a product of three architectural firms, offers its Ho Chi Minh City owners essential repose from the daily grind.
Five 'blocks' provide increased ventilation as well as diversified and functional interior optimization.
The sheet steel roof is covered by a thatched layer, a signature architectural element in many rural areas across Vietnam. It helps the building integrate with nature and its surroundings.
The wood ceiling helps reduce the heat on hot summer days.
So does the concrete flooring and wood-layered walls.
A sky-light allows more sun into the home's more darker recesses.
Photos by Hiroyuki Oki