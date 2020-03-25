VnExpress International
Hoi An abode mirrors inclined, coconut-tree columns

By Minh Trang   March 25, 2020 | 04:00 pm GMT+7

Located in Hoi An Ancient Town along Vietnam’s central coast, the house makes for lush living.

The 450-meter-square house is in Cam Thanh Village of Hoi An old town, which is famous for coconut and nipa palms together with hundreds of years old houses. Therefore, the homeowners, a married couple, wanted their house to promote the values of local culture and nature.

Receiving their friends and relatives regularly, they want to create a unique residential space adapting to the local climate familiar to local living habits. Photo by Ha Phong Dang.

Taking inspiration from coconut and nipa palms, architects designed inclined column structure. It gives the façade a shape of letter A, the first letter of both homeowners’ name. Photo by Ha Phong Dang.

The pool has shadows of the inclined columns, creating a childhood memories of swimming on rivers with coconut palms around. Photo by Ha Phong Dang.

Glass windows allow natural light to penetrate and increase the effect of lighting and ventilation like the old Vietnamese houses. Photo by Ha Phong Dang.

Inclined volumn structure also creates a visual impression of a large space, which like the under coconut space. The interior of the house is designed with simplicity to ensure a harmonious feel for its residents. Photo by Ha Phong Dang.

A door is decorated with coconut leave patterns. Photo by Ha Phong Dang.

Small gardens were used to split the long house into three blocks and create space for lighting and ventilation effects, even the two sides of the house will have other nextdoor houses in the future. Photo by Ha Phong Dang.

Indoor and outdoor spaces were designed with many trees to bring the house closer it local sceneries and create a cool living space. Photo by Ha Phong Dang.

Blueprint of the house.

Four sections of the house. Photo by Ha Phong Dang.

The house with inclined column structure.

                                                                                        Photos by Ha Phong Dang.

