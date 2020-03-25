Hoi An abode mirrors inclined, coconut-tree columns

|
The 450-meter-square house lies in Cam Thanh Village of Hoi An, famous for its coconut palms as well as ancient architecture. The married owners aim to promote the values of local culture and nature.
|
Receiving regular visits from relatives and friends, the couple want to create a unique space adapted to the local climate and living habits.
|
Taking inspiration from coconut palms, architects incorporated inclined columns on the façade to form the letter A, the first character in both homeowners’ names.
|
The pool reflect the inclined columns, replicating the childhood memory of swimming in rivers surrounded by coconut palms.
|
Glass windows allow natural light to penetrate the living space, similar to old Vietnamese design.
|
Inclined columns create a visual impression of increased space, decorated with functional simplicity in mind.
|
A door decorated with a coconut leaf pattern.
|
Small gardens split the long house into three blocks enjoying plenty of light and ventilation, regardless of the encroaching homes of neighbors.
|
Trees draw the home towards nature to a primal effect.
|
Blueprint
|
Four sections.
Photos by Ha Phong Dang.