Style

Hanoi woman grabs albinism by the horns

By Nguyen Ngoan   June 17, 2020 | 04:24 pm GMT+7

With pigment absent from her eyes, hair and skin, Thuy Quynh has overcome misguided stigma to embrace her unique appearance.   

Currently a senior at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Hanoi, Ngo Thuy Quynh, 22, has dealt with albinism since birth.

Hoping to change common stereotypes, for the first time in her life, Quynh allowed herself to be framed by a lens, complementing her gorgeous look with a simple white dress and minimal makeup.

This was the first time I have stood in front of a camera, so I was pretty clumsy, she commented on Facebook, after receiving a lot of positive feedback.

I was happy reading comments stating albinism is not scary, Quynh said, adding it gave her more self-confidence.

Quynh is the first person in her family to have albinism. On the day she was born, her parents and relatives were shocked after looking at her skin, eyelashes and eyebrows, which were all snow white. 

Her appearance has kept her indoors for much of her.When people see me on the street or in a bus, they cannot help but comment about my appearance, unsure whether I am in fact Vietnamese.

According to Quynh, apart from her skin, hair color and poor vision, she grew up without any major health issues.I used to be annoyed when people talked about me. But the more I grow, the more I like myself. Even my hair is beautiful, and doesn’t need dying, she affirmed.

The senior student loves English and plans to become an interpreter on graduation.

Photo courtesy of Ngo Thuy Quynh

