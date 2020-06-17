Hanoi woman grabs albinism by the horns

|
Currently a senior at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Hanoi, Ngo Thuy Quynh, 22, has dealt with albinism since birth.
|
Hoping to change common stereotypes, for the first time in her life, Quynh allowed herself to be framed by a lens, complementing her gorgeous look with a simple white dress and minimal makeup.
|
"This was the first time I have stood in front of a camera, so I was pretty clumsy," she commented on Facebook, after receiving a lot of positive feedback.
|
"I was happy reading comments stating albinism is not scary," Quynh said, adding it gave her more self-confidence.
|
Quynh is the first person in her family to have albinism. On the day she was born, her parents and relatives were shocked after looking at her skin, eyelashes and eyebrows, which were all snow white.
|
Her appearance has kept her indoors for much of her life.
|
According to Quynh, apart from her skin, hair color and poor vision, she grew up without any major health issues.
|
The senior student loves English and plans to become an interpreter on graduation.
Photo courtesy of Ngo Thuy Quynh