Game Of Thrones actress dons Cong Tri outfits in Vogue

A video produced by the magazine stars Sophie Turner, an actress in the popular television series Game of Thrones.

Two outfits that Turner wears in the video are from Vietnamese designer Cong Tri’s fall-winter collection that he presented at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this February.

Sophie Turner wears two Cong Tri's designs in a video of Vogue Paris. Photo acquired by VnExpress

One of the gowns is a glittering affair with a pointed shoulder detail resembling a 1980s style. The other is a jumpsuit with sophisticated attached details on a see-through chiffon fabric.

The fashion video was styled by Kate Young, a famous designer in Hollywood who collaborated with Cong Tri in presenting his fall-winter collection.

"I left some designs in New York, in case some stars need to use them in photo shoots, video ads and events," said Cong Tri. "Fortunately, the two dresses that Sophie wore fit her perfectly."

In the video, Sophie Turner dresses in a total of eight fancy outfits from famous fashion brands including Louis Vuitton, Rodarte and Jason Wu.

After his collection Cuoc Dao Choi Cua Cac Vi Sao (Walk Of The Stars) was shown at NYFW in February, Cong Tri’s designs have been selected by many stars including Rita Ora, Kate Bosworth, Josephine Skriver, Cobie Smulders and Gabrielle Union. His designs have recently appeared in big events such as Billboard Music Award and Vanity Fair's Oscars after party.

Sophie Turner, born in 1996, is a promising British actress. The actress rose to popularity with her first role in eight seasons of the Game of Thrones.