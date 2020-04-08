VnExpress International
Style

Fan Bingbing goes extravagantly frilly in Vietnamese designer’s outfit

By Nhat Le   April 8, 2020 | 09:00 pm GMT+7

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing wore a black extravaganza created by Vietnamese designer Tuyet Le in a photo series for the Wonderland magazine. 

The $80,000 black dress with a sheer flow and an oversized frilly coat and frilly finish at the bottom highlighted the Chinese actress and model’s beauty in the March issue of the international magazine, earning raves from readers.

Fan BIngbing in Tuyet Les outfit. 

Fan Bingbing in Tuyet Le's outfit. Photo courtesy of Fan Bingbing.

Tuyet Le said it took her more than six months to design and hand-make the dress for Fan, who has a keen fashion sense and opts for a wide variety of styles. 

This is not the first time Tuyet Le has worked with the Chinese actress. A mermaid gown created by her was chosen by Fan for the Harper's Bazaar (Vietnamese) January 2020 issue.

Fan Bingbing has become a global fashion icon with frequent red carpet appearances at premier events.

Tuyet Le has worked with several international stars including singer Shontelle, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss World 2013 Megan Young.

