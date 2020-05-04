VnExpress International
A Saigon house that loves louvers

By Minh Trang   May 4, 2020 | 10:06 am GMT+7

A Saigon house stands out from the crowd with a system of louvers that lends its façade unusual utility and beauty.

Located on a 59-meter-square plot in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vy Anh House is home to an urbanite looking to create a unique living space that has a lot of natural light and greenery.
The most notable aspect of the house is that in a relatively narrow space, a system of louvers and irregular brick placements arches down gracefully, setting it apart from all other houses on the street.
The air bricks on the louver system are made of aluminum and arranged in irregular patterns that facilitates ventilation and lets light in without the heat.
The façade also acts as a trellis that will gradually be covered with vines clothing the house with a naturally green curtain.
The unique façade also creates a matching lighting effect at night.
Inside, an atrium continues the good work of the façade, using natural light for indoor greenery, comprising a variety of trees and plants.
The kitchen and restroom on the ground floor.
The bedroom is deep inside with a view of the atrium.
The atrium allows the house to be filled with sunlight, creating an "inner oasis" in the tubular house.
The house is tapered upwards, reducing the area on upper floors because its inhabitants do not need much living space on top. 
The curved façade allows natural light to penetrate the deep and long tubular house, helping plants to flourish inside. 
The "inner oasis" is visible from every room in the house.
A bathroom on the second floor has a large window that adds to the luxury of a relaxing bath. 
The house’s blueprint.
Section blueprint.

Photos by Thiet Vu.

