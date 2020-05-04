A Saigon house that loves louvers

|
Located on a 59-meter-square plot in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vy Anh House is home to an urbanite looking to create a unique living space that has a lot of natural light and greenery.
|
The most notable aspect of the house is that in a relatively narrow space, a system of louvers and irregular brick placements arches down gracefully, setting it apart from all other houses on the street.
|
The air bricks on the louver system are made of aluminum and arranged in irregular patterns that facilitates ventilation and lets light in without the heat.
|
The façade also acts as a trellis that will gradually be covered with vines clothing the house with a naturally green curtain.
|
The unique façade also creates a matching lighting effect at night.
|
Inside, an atrium continues the good work of the façade, using natural light for indoor greenery, comprising a variety of trees and plants.
|
The kitchen and restroom on the ground floor.
|
The bedroom is deep inside with a view of the atrium.
|
The atrium allows the house to be filled with sunlight, creating an "inner oasis" in the tubular house.
|
The house is tapered upwards, reducing the area on upper floors because its inhabitants do not need much living space on top.
|
The curved façade allows natural light to penetrate the deep and long tubular house, helping plants to flourish inside.
|
The "inner oasis" is visible from every room in the house.
|
A bathroom on the second floor has a large window that adds to the luxury of a relaxing bath.
|
The house’s blueprint.
|
Section blueprint.
Photos by Thiet Vu.