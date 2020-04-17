Vietnamese DJs spin way onto Mixmag Asia rising artist list

DJ Anh Vy (L) and DJ Monotape. Photo courtesy of the artists.

According to a Mixmag Asia article published Wednesday, Anh Vy and Monotape are among 18 up and coming regional artists showing "exceptional artistic endeavour and attitude."

Anh Vy is no newcomer to Saigon’s underground techno and house scene. The publication described his style as "versatile" and "leaning heavily on groove-driven techno."

In a different article published in March, Mixmag Asia lauded the 24-year-old artist as a DJ with lots of experience in digging for and selecting records, saying he "sees music without borders, and has a knack for seamlessly crossing over genres."

Check out Anh Vy's mix below featuring groovy cuts of house, techno and a dash of disco.

Monotape, a 21-year-old DJ from Hanoi, is Vietnam’s last representative on the list. The publication stated his sound is "purely club-centric, weighing heavily on a jumpy tech-house tip that works wonders on Vietnam's burgeoning club scene."

The capital artist is one of the first three Vietnamese DJs to have music published by Spinnin’ Records Asia, a regional label of Dutch electronic music company Spinnin' Records under multinational Warner Music Group.

Have a listen to his latest release titled 'Vietnam Radio' below.

The list also includes an array of emerging DJs from different countries, including South Korea's Didi Han, Indonesia's Ecilo, Notep's Thailand and Japan's Licaxxx.

Mixmag Asia is part of Mixmag, a British publication centered around EDM. The publication made its official debut in Vietnam in 2019.