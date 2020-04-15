Mui Ne dune shot wins world's best fun photo contest

|
Speaking about his photo taken at a dune in Mui Ne Town of the central province of Binh Thuan, Tran Tuan Viet, the winner of the #Fun2020 photo competition organized by Agora, a platform for global photographers, says: "The children here are poor, they are not familiar with modern electronic devices like children in the city. They work hard but are always happy, and get joy even from simple games." He plans to donate the $1,000 prize money to support the Covid-19 fight in Vietnam. Photo by Agora/trantuanviet.
The list of 50 finalists featured several photos taken in Vietnam. The above photo, "Hello Vietnam", was taken by Andy Lam, who says the time you enjoy having fun is not wasted time.The global community of photographers in Agora were asked what fun means to them, and they shot the most cheerful photographs they could to remind people about happiness. Photo by Agora/andylam.
"Dream Football" in which children play football on a harvested field in the southern Tay Ninh Province. Photo by Agora/tuan1368.
This shot of children in traditional clothes during the Lunar New Year holidays in the northern Moc Chau Province was also among the 50 finalists. Photo by Agora/nguyenvuphuoc
Children in the central province of Ninh Thuan fly a kite is what was one of the best photos entered in the contest. Photo by Agora/phamhuytrung.
Tuan Ngoc says about his photo of a man in Buon Ma Thuot Town in the Central Highlands: "Though he is more than 90 years old, he is still in great shape. I pictured him just before he went to get water from a nearby river." Photo by Agora/tuanngocphoto.
The Central Highlands’ Gong Festival, celebrated at the end of November every year to promote the region’s gong culture, a UNESCO-recognized heritage. Photo by Agora/phamchiconghp.