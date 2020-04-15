Mui Ne dune shot wins world's best fun photo contest

Speaking about his photo taken at a dune in Mui Ne Town of the central province of Binh Thuan, Tran Tuan Viet, the winner of the #Fun2020 photo competition organized by Agora, a platform for global photographers, says: "The children here are poor, they are not familiar with modern electronic devices like children in the city. They work hard but are always happy, and get joy even from simple games." He plans to donate the $1,000 prize money to support the Covid-19 fight in Vietnam. Photo by Agora/trantuanviet.