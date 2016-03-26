VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Young people account for half of nationwide unemployment

By Lam Le   March 26, 2016 | 12:31 pm GMT+7
Young people account for half of nationwide unemployment

Almost 48 percent of the 1.12 million unemployed in Vietnam are aged from 15 to 24, announced the General Statistics Office in Vietnam’s socio-economic report for Q1/2016.

Youth unemployment is particularly prevalent in cities, where one in ten young people are jobless. However, youth unemployment in cities fell slightly compared to the same period last year, while rural youth unemployment saw a big fall of nearly 1.5 percent.

Total unemployment registered for Q1/2016 was 2.05 percent, a two percentage point drop compared to Q1/2015. Urban unemployment was 2.78 percent, while rural unemployment was 1.71 percent.

Among the 53.3 million people with jobs, urban workers account for 31.4 percent while women make up 48.4 percent.

Agriculture continues to be the main source of employment with 22.5 million workers (42.3 percent), followed by services at 17.8 million (33.3 percent) and industry at 13 million (24.4 percent).

Compared to Q1/2015, the number of agricultural workers fell 2.7 percent, while industry picked up  a 2.9 percent increase.

However, Vietnamese workers remain to be largely unskilled. Only 19.2 percent of the workforce has had some vocational training or higher. Most unskilled labor is concentrated in rural areas. There are three times more trained workers in cities than in the countryside.

Post-graduates with full time jobs earn the most, almost VND9.5 million per month. They are followed by workers with informal vocational training, who earn more than those educated at professional vocational colleges. Those who haven’t completed primary school or lower earn the least, only a third of the post-graduate group income. This is also the only group that experienced a decline in income in Q1/2016 compared to last year.

Tags: unemployment youth employment income
 
Read more
China unveils list of potential retaliatory tariffs on US goods

China unveils list of potential retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

 
go to top