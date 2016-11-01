Vietnamese steel faces anti-dumping lawsuits

A man climbs on steel packages at Hoa Phat steel mill in Hai Duong province, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced the final results of its anti-dumping investigations into imports of Vietnamese steel pipes.

Most Vietnamese steel companies face a dumping rate of 113.18 percent apart from three that provided complete responses to the questionnaires issued by the DOC.

The department will estimate the damage the U.S steel industry has suffered before making a final decision in December about whether to adopt further anti-dumping measures on Vietnamese steel imports.

Apart from steel pipes, other Vietnamese steel products are facing a series of anti-dumping lawsuits from foreign companies.

In May this year, Malaysia announced anti-dumping tariffs from 3.06 to 13.68 percent on cold rolled Vietnamese steel imports for five years.

Thailand also investigated cases of dumping on galvanized steel products from Vietnam in September and intends to impose anti-dumping tariffs of 7.94 - 40.49 percent.

Australia is conducting an investigation into the dumping and subsidizing of Vietnamese galvanized steel.

According to the Competition Administration, foreign countries are issuing lawsuits to protect and develop their own steel industries.

Vietnamese companies have also been accused of exporting goods originating from China, tagging them with Vietnamese labels to avoid high taxes imposed on Chinese products.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said that after it adopted an anti-dumping rate of 199.76 percent and anti-subsidizing tariff of 256.44 percent on Chinese rolled steel in May, the export volume from Vietnam increased sharply.

The European Anti-Fraud Office also suspects that some Chinese steel products are being passed through Vietnam before being shipped to Europe to escape anti-dumping measures. If this is true, Vietnam will have to pay anti-dumping tax arrears of 58 percent, the rate the E.U. imposes on items from China.

To win anti-dumping lawsuits, Vietnamese steel enterprises should provide proof of their products' origins and answer all questions from petitioners, according to experts.

