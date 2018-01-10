VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnamese PM asks banking sector to cut interest rates to spur economic growth

By Ngan Anh   January 10, 2018 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese PM asks banking sector to cut interest rates to spur economic growth
Macroeconomic factors are expected to keep stable this year, facilitating banks cut interest rates. Photo by VnExpress

The banking sector should slash lending interest rates by 0.5 percentage points this year, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called on all local banks to implement "reasonable" interest rate cuts in a bid to boost economic growth.

“Together with the rate cut, banks should expand credit, prioritizing loans for manufacturing and processing firms, SMEs and exporters,” Phuc said at a meeting on Tuesday.

Vietnamese companies still rely heavily on bank loans, experts said. Banks now offer annual lending interest rates of 6.8-11 percent to manufacturing enterprises and businesses.

According to the National Supervisory Commission, macroeconomic factors such as inflation and foreign exchange rates are expected to remain stable this year, making it possible for banks to cut interest rates. The government has set a target of keeping inflation below 4 percent in 2018.

Accelerated bad debt settlements and improved liquidity in the banking system are also expected to allow banks to cut rates, said the commission.

Bad debt in the banking sector was estimated at 9.5 percent last year, according to the commission, while credit expanded by an estimated 16.96 percent, according to the General Statistics Office.

The government expects the economy to expand 6.5-6.7 percent this year after GDP growth hit a 10-year high of 6.81 percent in 2017.

Related News:
Tags: interest rate Vietnam economy growth gdp sme monetary policy liquidity
 
Read more
South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Carbon prices too low to protect SE Asian forests from rubber expansion: report

Carbon prices too low to protect SE Asian forests from rubber expansion: report

Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for foreign property investors

Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for foreign property investors

Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Record high tariffs threaten Vietnam's pangasius exports to US

Record high tariffs threaten Vietnam's pangasius exports to US

Illegal sand mining digs away at Vietnam's rice basket

Illegal sand mining digs away at Vietnam's rice basket

 
go to top