Vietnamese mobile app gets Facebook's $40,000 support package

A Vietnamese application named Rada has recently been granted a $40,000 subsidy package from FBStart, a new program designed by Facebook to help mobile startups.

Launched in 2015, Rada allowed users to search for motorcycle repairing services in their region. The application then expands to other areas like household equipment repair, healthcare, food, construction, electricity and water services.

The sum of $40,000, or nearly VND1 billion, will be converted into tools and services provided by Facebook and its partners, together with mentorship opportunities.

Co-founder Ta Quang Thai said the aid package, though not in cash, will help Rada strengthen its marketing strategies.

Currently, the app has been downloaded over 80,000 times from the Apple Store and Google Play with around 50 successful transactions per day.

Rada’s founders aims to reach 500,000 users by the end of 2016, with 500 professional service suppliers and 30 areas involved in their network.

Previously, a website developer from Ho Chi Minh City also managed to receive a similar $40,000 package from Facebook for his new mobile game "Shark Journey."

Related news:

> Vietnamese mobile start-up 'Shark Journey' snaps up $40,000 from Facebook

> Should the Vietnamese government invest in start-ups?