Vietnamese lenders to take more security measures after banker steals $10 mln from customer

The central bank has required lenders to ensure safety and security in their business activities. Photo by VnExpress

Vietnam’s central bank has asked lenders to take greater measures to ensure deposit safety after a banker stole $10 million from a customer.

The central bank has required credit organizations to strictly comply with regulations on protecting and combating legal violations in the monetary and banking fields. It has also requested lenders to strictly implement central bank’s directions on transaction deposits and banking security, especially those on transaction procedures and locations.

The central bank has also asked lenders to review, amend and add internal regulations to ensure that they fully comply with rules on deposit, and saving transactions.

Lenders have also been requested to inform all of their units and staff about legal and internal regulations on transaction deposits, ensuring strict implementation of the regulations.

Credit organizations have been asked to improve technology to increase banking security, with the possibility of applying authentication measures for transaction and saving deposits.

Lenders have also been required to coordinate with relevant agencies for a more efficient warning system to minimize risks. In addition, they should keep customers informed about data protection and transaction procedures.

There should be more internal checks and rotation of staff in charge of deposits to prevent possible risks and timely uncover and resolve any violation, the central bank said.

Lenders should also timely inform cases of violations to the central bank and relevant agencies to ensure legitimate rights and interests of customers are being protected, the central bank added.

An Eximbank exec fled overseas after appropriating VND245 billion ($10.8 million) from a customer using forged documents, the bank said on Thursday.

Bank representatives told reporters that the fraud committed by Le Nguyen Hung, former deputy director of the lender’s Ho Chi Minh City branch, had been confirmed by police, but any compensation would have to wait for a court ruling.