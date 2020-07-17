Vietnamese diaspora professionals inspired to return by nation’s Covid-19 success

Vietnam has seen an increase in the number of diaspora professionals interested in returning to their homeland, especially after the nation has emerged a global leader in the fight against the pandemic, Robert Walters Vietnam observed.

"More overseas Vietnamese are expressing their desire to come home, encouraged by the way the government and the people have put up an unrelenting fight against a disease that has brought many countries to an economic standstill and overwhelmed their healthcare systems."

Robert Walters Vietnam said it is in touch with Vietnamese professionals across various industries with a special focus on functions that are in demand in the Vietnamese market.

Most of the overseas professionals Robert Walters Vietnam is in touch with have 8-20 years’ experience and solid academic qualifications. They often work with leading MNCs and are looking to explore their potential in Vietnam’s flourishing and dynamic market.

Robert Walters facilitates the return of Vietnamese diaspora to serve the needs of a fast growing, digitalizing economy.

The typical professional profile would be product owners or managers, UX/UI designers, software developers or leaders in digital transformation, performance marketing or digital marketing and some would have the added motivation of wanting to move back because of family reasons, the firm said.

Thu Do, Tech & Transformation Manager of Robert Walters Vietnam, said: "I have successfully placed multiple roles such as senior product managers, IT managers, IT directors across many industries and based on my observations, overseas Vietnamese candidates often possess certain traits that companies are looking for when hiring tech talent.

"They have superior technical skills in their field, be it within software development, digital product development, data architecture and so on, and are often willing to go beyond the scope of their jobs. It is important that candidates show a high degree of emotional intelligence in communication and a strong spirit for teamwork. Their work record also often reflects their commitment to an organization," she said.

Even though companies are often interested in the skill sets they possess, overseas Vietnamese wanting to return can often face diverse challenges including psychological, social, cultural and job search related challenges.

Information and networking gaps created by their long absence are often some of the largest obstacles when seeking a job in Vietnam. The Come Home Phở Good campaign helps people overcome such obstacles, it said.

The firm identifies, matches and connects Vietnamese living abroad to prospective companies through a "substantial" database and actual physical presence in over 30 locations.

A dedicated international candidate manager (ICM) works with each overseas job seeker to ensure expectations match and are realistic and the ICMs along with Robert Walters consultants coordinate the entire recruitment process for a seamless, streamlined experience, it noted.

Overseas Vietnamese professionals can enable the digital revolution in Vietnam.

Nhan Do, Commercial Finance Manager of Perfetti Van Melle, said moving back home was a big decision, and there were many things to worry about. "I was concerned with finding a good job in particular. Fortunately, I found Robert Walters Vietnam’s Come Home Phở Good and with their support, I was able to land a good job very quickly. I am thankful to them for making my journey home much easier."

The speed and success of Vietnam’s transition to a more digitalized economy will depend on its workforce. Therefore, the demand for professionals who bring with them not just niche skills but a global perspective, and an understanding of the local culture and adaptability, can be met perfectly by the segment of the Vietnamese diaspora that is now looking to return, according to Robert Walters.

"The country is taking measures to ramp up digital and entrepreneurial education, infrastructure and cybersecurity to rise to the challenge of greater engagement in the digital world. All these activities and processes will benefit greatly from technical skills and cultural affinities that the Vietnamese diaspora can bring."

Vietnam has recorded 381 Covid-19 patients so far, with only 25 still under treatment after 356 have recovered. The nation has gone 92 days without a single case caused by community transmission, and recorded no Covid-19 death.