VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnamese brewer Habeco to list at $1.3 billion valuation

By Reuters   January 13, 2017 | 11:48 am GMT+7

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange is about to see one of the blockbuster listings of the year.

Hanoi Beer Alcohol and Beverage Corp, one of Vietnam's biggest brewers, will list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on January 19, according to a Thursday filing on the bourse.

Habeco, as the firm is commonly known, has set a starting price of VND127,600 ($5.65) per share for the listing on the country's biggest stock exchange, valuing the firm at $1.3 billion.

Habeco was delisted from Vietnam's Unlisted Public Company Market on Wednesday after more than two months of trading in order to shift to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, as part of the government's privatisation plan for Habeco.

The state said it wanted to sell all of its 82 percent stake in Habeco in 2016 and 90 percent in bigger brewer Sabeco by 2017, worth a combined $6.4 billion, but a specific sale has not yet been decided.

Vietnam is among Asia's biggest beer drinkers, putting it on the radar of Asian and European brewers keen to exploit changing lifestyles and one of the region's fastest rates of middle-class growth.

Related news:

> Eating and drinking, for no particular purpose

> Thirsty for Tet: Saigon expected to drink 40 million liters of beer during holiday

Tags: Vietnam beer Habeco economy
 
Read more
Overseas ambitions test Vietnam's 'bikini airline' amid skepticism over growth

Overseas ambitions test Vietnam's 'bikini airline' amid skepticism over growth

PetroVietnam, Exxon Mobil sign deal on Vietnam's biggest gas project

PetroVietnam, Exxon Mobil sign deal on Vietnam's biggest gas project

Beer-thirsty Vietnamese force supermarkets to ration sales before Lunar New Year

Beer-thirsty Vietnamese force supermarkets to ration sales before Lunar New Year

Vietnam remains kingdom of motorbikes as sales rev up in 2016

Vietnam remains kingdom of motorbikes as sales rev up in 2016

Learn to fly: Pilot shortage puts Vietnamese airlines on standby

Learn to fly: Pilot shortage puts Vietnamese airlines on standby

Vietnamese banks race to cash in on surging remittances before Lunar New Year

Vietnamese banks race to cash in on surging remittances before Lunar New Year

World Bank reaffirms bright outlook for Vietnam’s economy in 2017

World Bank reaffirms bright outlook for Vietnam’s economy in 2017

Vietnam’s car sales hit record in 2016 amid tax cuts

Vietnam’s car sales hit record in 2016 amid tax cuts

 
go to top