VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnamese airport operator to take off with $2.4 billion price tag

By VnExpress   November 17, 2016 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese airport operator to take off with $2.4 billion price tag
Worker at the new terminal at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi. Vietnam is poised to be the world's seventh-fastest growing market for international passengers during 2013-2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The company is set to become the largest on the over-the-counter market.

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the operator of domestic civilian airports, is scheduled to list all of its shares on the country’s secondary stock market next Monday.

The company officially won approval to list 2.17 billion shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market last week, according to the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

ACV is poised to become the largest company on the over-the-counter market in terms of market capitalization, valued at $2.4 billion based on the starting price of VND25,000 ($1.1).

The state currently holds a 95.4 percent stake in the Ho Chi Minh City-based company.

The firm, which has a registered capital of VND21.77 trillion, posted a net profit decline of 32.6 percent in 2015 to VND1.6 trillion, the exchange said in a statement.

Related News:

>Vietnam's budget airlines soar past passenger trains

>Vietnam to upgrade overstretched airport in Ho Chi Minh City

Tags: ACV airline industry HNX
 
Read more
Olympian task prompts Japan to open door for foreign workers

Olympian task prompts Japan to open door for foreign workers

Vietnam's central bank sees no surge in year-end demand for dollars

Vietnam's central bank sees no surge in year-end demand for dollars

Indian investor eyes Vietnam's energy efficiency potential

Indian investor eyes Vietnam's energy efficiency potential

Dong slumps to lowest level against dollar in past five months

Dong slumps to lowest level against dollar in past five months

Vietnam PM backs off from US-led TPP, emphasizes independent foreign policy

Vietnam PM backs off from US-led TPP, emphasizes independent foreign policy

Vietnam’s pharma market booms amid short supply

Vietnam’s pharma market booms amid short supply

Regional investors flock to Vietnam's property market

Regional investors flock to Vietnam's property market

Vietnam's top brewers Sabeco, Habeco to list on main bourse soon

Vietnam's top brewers Sabeco, Habeco to list on main bourse soon

 
go to top