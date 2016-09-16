VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam to launch derivatives market in 2017

By Ha Phuong   September 16, 2016 | 06:56 pm GMT+7

Futures contracts will be up for grabs for investors to hedge their bets.

Vietnam's derivatives market, which will open in the first quarter of next year, will initially offer futures contracts on the stock markets and in government bonds.

However, once the market is fully operational and stable, more instruments will be introduced, said the State Securities Commission.

The emergence of the derivatives market will strengthen the country's stock market by providing more instruments to hedge and manage risks in a bid to attract more investors.

“This is a positive sign for Vietnam’s financial market and shows that the country’s financial infrastructure and investors' expertise have met the requirements for a fast-growing derivatives market," said Tran Viet Hung, a financial derivatives consultant at Saigon Securities Inc. "Such market should bolster, not deter, the country's stock market in a short space of time.”

The plan for opening a derivatives market was approved by former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung in 2014. In Southeast Asia, only Singapore and Thailand have already opened derivatives markets.

Related news:

Vietnam's banking sector remains at high risk: Moody's

Vietnam shifts to domestic funding to finance public spending

Vietnam sets up financial and monetary policy council

Tags: derivatives market finance
 
Read more
South Korean firm plans $1.5-billion racecourse complex in northern Vietnam

South Korean firm plans $1.5-billion racecourse complex in northern Vietnam

Japan’s budget carrier Vanilla Air launches Tokyo-Saigon service

Japan’s budget carrier Vanilla Air launches Tokyo-Saigon service

Vinamilk, Viettel top list of biggest brands in Vietnam

Vinamilk, Viettel top list of biggest brands in Vietnam

Japan's Kajima forms $1-billion real estate alliance in Vietnam

Japan's Kajima forms $1-billion real estate alliance in Vietnam

LG Innotek to build camera module plant in Vietnam

LG Innotek to build camera module plant in Vietnam

Debt-ridden Vietnamese property group to sell rubber plantations in Laos

Debt-ridden Vietnamese property group to sell rubber plantations in Laos

Vietnam PM says may allow bigger foreign stakes in banks

Vietnam PM says may allow bigger foreign stakes in banks

Vietnam plans massive sell-off in state-owned firms early next year

Vietnam plans massive sell-off in state-owned firms early next year

 
go to top