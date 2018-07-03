VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam stock market hits new low, could go lower

By Minh Son   July 3, 2018 | 05:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam stock market hits new low, could go lower
An investor monitors share prices on an electronic board at a local securities trading floor in Hanoi. Photo by AFP

VN-Index, fell 39 points to 908.26 by 2:25 p.m. Tuesday and VN30-Index fell 3.7 percent to 895.86.

Vietnam’s stock market fell 4.11 percent on Tuesday afternoon, hitting its lowest point this year, following a dramatic plunge in the second quarter.

The country’s benchmark stock index, VN-Index, fell 39 points to 908.26 by 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, while the VN30-Index, representing a group of 30 largest capitalization stocks in the country, also fell by 3.7 percent to 895.86.

The smaller HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange and the UPCoM-Index for unlisted companies also dipped 3.7 percent and more than two percent, respectively.

Shares of banks, including Vietcombank and ACB, plunged 4-5 percent.

Meanwhile, blue chip stocks like Vinhomes JSC (VHM), Vingroup JSC (VIC), and steelmaker Hoa Sen Group (HSG) were being sold en masse, driving down the entire market.

This marks a further drop in Vietnam’s stock market after it plunged 18.19 percent in the second quarter this year, making it the worst-performing market in the world.

Local stock companies have anticipated that the VN-Index could fall to 900 points and even further.

Vietnam’s stock market had experienced its heyday since last year, when it hit a 10-year high and reached 984.24 points in the last trading session of 2017. It had not broken the 800-point barrier since 2008.

Continuing its good run, the VN-Index grew 19.33 percent in the first three months of this year, becoming the best-performing market in the world.

It passed the 1,200-point level on April 9, and has hovered at above 900 since then.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam stock market lowest VN-Index VN30-Index
 
Read more
Vietnam in danger of becoming a dump as China says no to trash

Vietnam in danger of becoming a dump as China says no to trash

Vietnam stands to lose from trade war between big powers

Vietnam stands to lose from trade war between big powers

Construction of Vietnam’s largest solar power plant starts

Construction of Vietnam’s largest solar power plant starts

Rapid retail growth leaves employers scrambling to find staff in Vietnam

Rapid retail growth leaves employers scrambling to find staff in Vietnam

Microsoft tops forecasts with 16 percent profit growth

Microsoft tops forecasts with 16 percent profit growth

Vietnam's Jan-Oct FDI pledges jump 11.8 percent on-year

Vietnam's Jan-Oct FDI pledges jump 11.8 percent on-year

US slaps anti-dumping duties on steel rods from seven countries

US slaps anti-dumping duties on steel rods from seven countries

 
go to top