VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam slaps polluting steel firm Formosa with $70 mln tax bill

By Anh Minh   July 11, 2016 | 04:03 pm GMT+7

The storm has not blown over yet for the Taiwanese giant.

Ha Tinh Province has asked the General Department of Taxation to look into seemingly fraudulent value-added tax (VAT) claims by the trouble-besieged Formosa.

According to the Ha Tinh Tax Department, Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Co., Ltd owes around VND 1.555 trillion ($70 million) to the state budget, of which VND1.444 trillion ($65 million) comes from tax refunds issued between June 2014 and December 2015, and VND 111 billion ($5 million) in tax deductions.

The tax office stated that Formosa had dawdled to declare import documents and invoices together with VAT invoices for construction contracts.

Formosa said it deals with around 3,000 documents per day, including import invoices and construction contracts, so it takes time to process them. 

Formosa’s tax refunds for imports stand at 1.132 trillion ($50.1 million), accounting for 73 percent of the total.

In May this year, the firm's tax arrears reached VND 5.5 billion ($250,000) after it declared invalid codes for certain items.

Taiwanese firm Formosa has hit the headlines recently for causing one of the biggest environmental disasters in Vietnamese history, killing tons of fish across four coastal provinces. This company has officially apologized to the Vietnamese people and promised to pay compensation of $500 million to make up for the damage.

Related news:

Formosa steel firm puts off operation in Vietnam amid mass fish deaths

Vietnam threatens to shut down Formosa

Vietnamese subsidiary of Taiwan’s Formosa suspected of transfer pricing

Tags: Formosa mass fish deaths tax debts
 
Read more
Oil and shipping markets on edge after 'South China Sea' ruling

Oil and shipping markets on edge after 'South China Sea' ruling

Vietnamese dragon fruit finds their way onto Big C Thailand's shelves

Vietnamese dragon fruit finds their way onto Big C Thailand's shelves

Canada to train Vietnam Airlines’ pilots in HCMC

Canada to train Vietnam Airlines’ pilots in HCMC

PetroVietnam aims to produce more oil amid modest GDP growth

PetroVietnam aims to produce more oil amid modest GDP growth

Former Alibaba exec invests $3 mln in Vietnamese start-up app

Former Alibaba exec invests $3 mln in Vietnamese start-up app

Construction of new southern international airport to begin by 2019: Deputy PM

Construction of new southern international airport to begin by 2019: Deputy PM

Vietnamese government to weigh impacts from Brexit

Vietnamese government to weigh impacts from Brexit

Ho Chi Minh City eyes public gold stashes to develop infrastructure

Ho Chi Minh City eyes public gold stashes to develop infrastructure

 
go to top