Vietnam’s biggest $230 million oil drilling rig ready in August

Leading oil producer Vietsovpetro awarded PV Shipyard the contract to build the $230-million rig in November 2013. Both of the two companies are subsidiaries of the Vietnam’s national oil and gas group. PetroVietnam has 51% stake in Vietsovpetro, the investor of the Tam Dao 05, with the rest held by Russia's state-run Zarubezhneft.

The 18,000-ton self-elevating platform will be able to operate in waterdepth of 120 meters and drill to depths of up to 9,000 meters.

The country’s first locally-made jackup Tam Dao 03, also owned by Vietsovpetro, was operational in 2012. It weighs 12,000 tons and can drill up to 6,000 meters. Vietsovpetro is the owner of Vietnam’s flagship oilfield of Bach Ho off the southern coast, which is aging.