VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam's benchmark index hits ten-year high on back of blue chip gains

By Minh Son   September 8, 2017 | 08:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's benchmark index hits ten-year high on back of blue chip gains
A man looks at a display board showing stock market prices. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Ha

Investors have been spending big on the stock market so far this year.

Ho Chi Minh City's VN-Index broke the 800-point barrier on Friday for the first time since February 2008.

The index finished up 4.48 percent at 801.5 points.

Growth was driven by blue chips, including brewery giant Sabeco, Masan Group, insurance firm Baoviet and Vietcombank.

The benchmark index hit an all-time high of 1,170.67 in March 2007, before a sharp sell-off in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The average transaction value reached about VND3 trillion ($132 million) per session last year, but it has been hitting up to VND7.5 trillion at some points this year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam stock
 
Read more
Hanoi's new rapid bus route showing signs of overloading: report

Hanoi's new rapid bus route showing signs of overloading: report

Vietnam's prosecutors implicate multiple state firms in massive graft case

Vietnam's prosecutors implicate multiple state firms in massive graft case

In Europre, inflation targets still proving elusive

In Europre, inflation targets still proving elusive

South Korea's Lotte considers sale of supermarkets in China: source

South Korea's Lotte considers sale of supermarkets in China: source

Southeast Asian economies get a lift from China. Later, they may get the bill

Southeast Asian economies get a lift from China. Later, they may get the bill

China raises yuan rate to 16-month high as dollar sags

China raises yuan rate to 16-month high as dollar sags

Saigon calls for carpooling service ban to be revoked as city grinds to a halt

Saigon calls for carpooling service ban to be revoked as city grinds to a halt

Vietnam’s trade ministry asks gov't to pay more for wind power

Vietnam’s trade ministry asks gov't to pay more for wind power

 
go to top