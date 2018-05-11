VnExpress International
Vietnam's April car sales fall 4 pct on-year

By Reuters   May 11, 2018 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s car sales fell slightly in April, declining 4 percent from a year earlier to 20,557 units, according to data released by the Vietnam Automotive Manufacturers Association (VAMA).

Sales in April were 2 percent lower than in March, VAMA said in a statement.

Toyota remained the leading brand last month, with sales rising 3 percent from a year earlier to 4,234 units.

Truong Hai (Thaco) group, the local assembler and distributor of brands such as Kia, Mazda, Peugeot and Hyundai and a significant player in the commercial vehicle segment, reported a 0.5 percent rise in group sales to 8,679 units in April.

Ford’s sales were 47 percent lower at 1,359 units in April while Honda sales rose four-fold to 2,815 units.

For the first four months of this year, total car sales in the country fell 2 percent from a year earlier to 79,115 units, VAMA said.

