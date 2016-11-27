Vietnam powers up longest cross-sea electricity cable

Vietnam’s state-owned Southern Power Corporation on Saturday fired up a 110 kV transmission line to supply electricity to Lai Son Island off the southern province of Kien Giang, Vietnamplus reported.

With a total length of 43.9 km, including 24.5 km running above the sea and 19.4 km onland, it is the longest in the country.

Work on the $16-million project began in September last year, and it will supply electricity to about 8,000 residents on the island.

The Southern Power Corporation plans to build more transmission lines to connect other islands in Kien Giang to the national grid.

Kien Giang, located in the southwest of the country, is also home to Phu Quoc Island, a popular destination for local and foreign tourists in Vietnam.

Related news:

> ADB approves $230 mln loan to help Vietnam improve power transmission