VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam imports just six passenger cars in first two weeks of 2018

By Ngan Anh   January 23, 2018 | 09:29 am GMT+7
Vietnam imports just six passenger cars in first two weeks of 2018
Long lines of cars on Hanoi road during rush hour. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Dealerships have been unable to meet new import rules implemented following a trade pact that started this year.

Vietnam imported just six cars with less than nine seats in the first 15 days of 2018, down 616.8 times from the same period last year.

In total, the country imported 60 completely built units (CBUs) in the first fortnight of the year, compared to 5,000 units in the same period last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

This year’s imported automobiles have been valued at $5.6 million, falling from $116 million last year.

This drop in imports has been blamed on a new decree that was put in place on January 1, which car dealerships say is nigh-on impossible for them to adhere to.

The decree stipulates that traders should only be permitted to import automobiles if they can provide valid vehicle registration certificates issued by authorities from the countries of origin.

Original quality control certificates for each vehicle and letters of authorization regarding recalls of defective vehicles from the manufacturers are also required, along with copies of quality assurance certificates provided by the countries of origin.

Japanese auto manufacturers have decided to suspend exports to Vietnam following the stringent quality regulations.

Toyota has halted all production for export to the Vietnamese market, Nikkei said in a recent report.

The firm manufactures auto components in Vietnam, but imports of CBUs from Thailand, Indonesia and Japan account for around one-fifth of what it sells in the market, said the report.

Fellow Japanese giant Honda had previously planned to consolidate all production of its SUVs in Thailand to take advantage of a new tariff rule that also took effect this year to cut import tariffs for autos built and sold within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) from 30 percent to zero.

The company has since abandoned that plan, and production of vehicles intended for the Vietnamese market has been suspended since early January.

In a similar move, Mitsubishi Motors has suspended production in Thailand of its Pajero Sports SUV designed for the Vietnamese market, according to Nikkei.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam cars import down 600 times
 
Read more
South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Carbon prices too low to protect SE Asian forests from rubber expansion: report

Carbon prices too low to protect SE Asian forests from rubber expansion: report

Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for foreign property investors

Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for foreign property investors

Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Record high tariffs threaten Vietnam's pangasius exports to US

Record high tariffs threaten Vietnam's pangasius exports to US

Illegal sand mining digs away at Vietnam's rice basket

Illegal sand mining digs away at Vietnam's rice basket

 
go to top