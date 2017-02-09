Vietnam braces for Filipino pizza

Filipino pizza chain Yellow Cab plans to open at least 12 stores in Vietnam over the next five years.

On Thursday, the Phillipines' largest casual dining company, Max's Group Inc, announced the deal with the Ho Chi Minh City-based Blue Star Food Corp.

The timing and locations of the restaurant openings weren't revealed, but the plan would raise Yellow Cab's international network to 165 outlets.

Nguyen Thanh Nam, CEO of Blue Star Food, said Vietnam's young and affluent population has seen significant developments in the food and beverage industry.

"A lot of western and casual dining restaurants are flourishing in Vietnam," Nam told Inquirer.net, adding that his company oversees 45 Baskin Robbins ice cream parlors.

Vietnam has opened doors to various western food and beverage chains in recent years, including McDonald's and Starbucks.

Western food represents seven percent of dining-out visits in Vietnam, according a survey compiled by the Decision Lab.

