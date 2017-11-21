VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam approves bill letting banks be declared bankrupt

By Reuters/Mi Nguyen   November 21, 2017 | 09:25 am GMT+7
Vietnam approves bill letting banks be declared bankrupt
A fruit vendor walks past branches of several banks in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The move came about five years after the start of a banking crisis that Vietnamese authorities still have not fully resolved.

The National Assembly, Vietnam's legislature, on Monday gave authorities the ability to declare troubled banks bankrupt, through an amendment to a law on the operation of credit organizations, the government website said.

Approval of a bill establishing the right to declare bankruptcies came about five years after the start of a banking crisis that Vietnamese authorities still have not fully resolved.

State Bank of Vietnam Governor Le Minh Hung said recently that bad debts and potential bad debts amounted to 8.61 percent of total credit at the end of September. The level of non-performing loans in September 2012 was 17.21 percent.

Under the law’s new provision, which takes effect on January 15, the first step for dealing with a troubled bank would be to put it under the “special control” of the central bank.

The government could then consider a merger, transfer of the bank to other investors or a break-up before the financial institution would be allowed to file for bankruptcy as a last resort.

Any bankruptcy declaration would have to be approved by the government.

Nguyen Minh Phong, an economist at Hanoi Institute for Socio-Economic Development Studies, said the option of allowing a bank to declare bankruptcy was useful for the central bank.

But bankruptcy would unlikely to be declared in practice, Phong said, as authorities would only take this step as the last resort when banks fail to improve.

On October 31, Moody’s Investors Service changed its outlook for Vietnam’s banking sector for the next 12-18 months to positive, from stable.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam bank
 
Read more
Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

 
go to top