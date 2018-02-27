VnExpress International
Vietnam Airlines warns customers about fake promotions

By Ngan Anh   February 27, 2018 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines asked customers to keep vigilant to fake information on promotion programs. Photo by Reuters

Websites offering free tickets are likely being used to steal personal information from gullible customers.

Vietnam Airlines has warned customers to stay vigilant about fake promotions.

A link to the website vietnamair-flyer.club recently shared widely on social media has been falsely offering  customers free air tickets, Vietnam Airlines said in a press release on Monday.

The site is offering customers two free tickets with Vietnam Airlines if they complete an online survey and share the information on Facebook.

According to Vietnam Airlines, the site is probably being used to steal personal information.

The national flag carrier warned customers to remain vigilant about promotional details posted on unaffiliated websites, and not to share their personal information.

For valid information about Vietnam Airlines promotions, customers should visit vietnamairlines.com or facebook.com/vn.VietnamAirlines.

Customer care center: 84-19001100.

