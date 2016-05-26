VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

U.S. offers $30 million to help Vietnam implement TPP

By Toan Dao   May 26, 2016 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
U.S. offers $30 million to help Vietnam implement TPP
Vietnam's National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (R). Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria

The United States will provide Vietnam $30 million to help it implement the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the White House said in a statement, without giving any time frame.

The funds will be used for work to ensure freedom of association, including independent unions, and other internationally recognized labor rights; protection and enforcement of intellectual property; and environmental protection and sustainable growth, the White House said.

The U.S. government will commit resources and technical expertise to support not only Vietnam but also other TPP partners to implement and effectively enforce the obligations of the agreement, according to the statement. 

“TPP is central to our goal of deepening the U.S.-Vietnamese economic relationship,” the White House said. 

The Obama Administration has made securing ratification of the TPP a top priority and is working with Vietnam and other TPP partners to help them complete the implementation of their TPP commitments. 

The TPP, which is considered the trade deal of the 21st century, will create new opportunities for American and Vietnamese workers and businesses, including small businesses; promote innovation and the digital economy; foster fair competition, transparency, and good governance; and promote workers’ rights, conservation and sustainable growth, the White House said.  

Tags: TPP Obama visit Vietnam White House
 
Read more
Central bank loosens dollar lending as the economy shows signs of slowing

Central bank loosens dollar lending as the economy shows signs of slowing

Wholesalers allowed to set LPG gas prices

Wholesalers allowed to set LPG gas prices

Shrimp farmers going broke due to severe drought

Shrimp farmers going broke due to severe drought

Good news for Vietnamese catfish farmers as U.S. Senate votes to end inspections

Good news for Vietnamese catfish farmers as U.S. Senate votes to end inspections

U.S. ready to boost economic ties with Vietnam after Obama’s $16 billion trip

U.S. ready to boost economic ties with Vietnam after Obama’s $16 billion trip

Vietnam’s sole northern gas field to pump more from 2018

Vietnam’s sole northern gas field to pump more from 2018

Lightbridge to provide training for Vietnam’s civil nuclear authorities

Lightbridge to provide training for Vietnam’s civil nuclear authorities

Vietnam, U.S. ink 11 cooperation deals, mostly energy

Vietnam, U.S. ink 11 cooperation deals, mostly energy

 
go to top