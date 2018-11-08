The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Business
Top 15 startup pitch in 'Startup Viet 2018' contest
By
Van Bac, Gia Hoang
November 8, 2018 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
On November 7th, 15 shortlisted startups made their pitches to the jury of the 'Startup Viet 2018' contest.
Top 15 startup pitch in 'Startup Viet 2018' contest
Top 15 startup of 'Startup Viet 2018' contest pitching
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
top 15
startup
pitch
startup viet 2018 contest
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
Read more
Rapid retail growth leaves employers scrambling to find staff in Vietnam
Microsoft tops forecasts with 16 percent profit growth
Vietnam's Jan-Oct FDI pledges jump 11.8 percent on-year
US slaps anti-dumping duties on steel rods from seven countries
Scandal-hit Japan automakers eye return to 'golden age'
ANZ Bank annual net profit jumps 12 percent
Apple reduced Face ID accuracy to ease production: Bloomberg
Reading:
Top 15 startup pitch in 'Startup Viet 2018' contest
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World