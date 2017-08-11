Top 12 Vietnamese startups to share $360,000 investment package

The Vietnam Innovative Startup Accelerator (VIISA) has selected 12 outstanding startup projects from 160 local candidates for a combined investment of $360,000.

The chosen startups cover a wide range of fields, including artificial intelligence, hightech agriculture, communications and education, and will be given exclusive training by VIISA.

VIISA is an open ended fund working in partnership with major corporations BIDV, Dragon Capital, FPT and Hanwha Investment.

Following their training, each startup will receive $15,000 in cash and $15,000 worth of training courses, technical resources and office fees, as well as access to more than 100 investors all over the world to pursue their dreams.

The most promising startup will also receive an additional $200,000 investment, according to VIISA.

“Vietnam is such a rapidly emerging country. Startups here have great opportunity to innovate their products and services,” said Sangyeop Kang, investment manager at Hanwha Investment Group. "I look forward to boosting the startup climate in Vietnam."

Tran Huu Duc, general director of VIISA and director of FPT Ventures Fund said: "We want to help the startup community to get access to local and foreign investors and advisors and look forward to upgrading the startup ecosystem in Vietnam by creating big global companies."

12 startups to receive the investment:

1. Saigoneer

2. Cricket One

3. MarketOi

4. Cyfeer

5. Dental Tap

6. Authentic Guards

7. Mojitok

8. Ella Study

9. CID Auto

10. Interview.vn

11. WeSport

12. Xpath.co.