VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Thailand invests big in Vietnamese market

By Bui Hong Nhung, Bach Duong   March 16, 2016 | 12:06 pm GMT+7

Thailand has poured S7.88 billion into 428 projects in Vietnam, according to data released by the Foreign Investment Agency on March 7.

Thailand has increased its investment capital in Vietnam by 32.2 percent from $5.9 billion recorded in 2012 to $7.88 billion in February 2016, ranking 11 on the list of Vietnam's top investors.

8-million-of-thailand-investment-flows-into-vietnams-market

Unit: Billion USD

Vietnamese economists said that Thailand has increased its flow of capital into Vietnam due to the country’s stable growth, large population and strategic location that allows it to access other potential markets such as Laos, Cambodia and China.

The average size of every Thai project is about $18.4 million, said the agency.

Thailand’s investment mainly focuses on the processing and manufacturing industries, with 200 projects worth nearly $7 billion accounting for 88 percent of the total capital. Other areas include agriculture, forestries and fisheries with 31 projects worth $235 million.

Ho Chi Minh City has the largest number of investment projects from Thailand with 162 projects.

In terms of project value, Vung Tau province, located on the coast of the country's southeast region, was the leading attraction with 48 percent of investment capital from Thailand, equal to 3.77 billion.

In July 2015, Vietnam and Thailand also set a target to reach $20 billion in bilateral trade turnover by 2020.

Tags: Thailand foreign investment investment project
 
Read more
China unveils list of potential retaliatory tariffs on US goods

China unveils list of potential retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

 
go to top