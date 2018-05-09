VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Sustainable business practices spearhead Vietnam’s development: conference

By Staff reporters   May 9, 2018 | 09:19 am GMT+7
Sustainable business practices spearhead Vietnam’s development: conference
A conference was held by Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hanoi on Tuesday.

The conference utilized the Corporate Sustainability Index as a metric to assess sustainable Vietnamese businesses.

Sustainable business practices are spearheading Vietnam’s development, said Nguyen Quang Vinh, general secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during a conference held in Hanoi on Tuesday.

This is the third year the conference has been held.

The conference aims to honor Vietnamese businesses that have contributed to the field of sustainable development, and encourage other businesses to follow suit.

The conference utilizes the Corporate Sustainability Index to assess Vietnamese businesses.

“The Corporate Sustainability Index is a comprehensive metric system used to assess businesses regarding their impacts on the environment, climate change and social contributions, not just on their capital or revenue,” said Tran Tuc Ma, director of Traphaco, a Vietnamese pharmaceutical firm

The winners will be announced at a conference in November in Hanoi.

Related News:
Tags: VCCI Vietnam sustainable development CSI Traphaco business metrics Hanoi Vietnamese business
 
Read more
Vietnam a really cool market for air-conditioner makers

Vietnam a really cool market for air-conditioner makers

Vietnam's Techcombank pursues retail push after major IPO

Vietnam's Techcombank pursues retail push after major IPO

Smoke smoking: WHO wants Vietnam to raise tobacco taxes

Smoke smoking: WHO wants Vietnam to raise tobacco taxes

Another Vietnamese banker named for violations linked to massive banking fraud case

Another Vietnamese banker named for violations linked to massive banking fraud case

Beer brands pour big bucks into ads as Vietnam bucks global trend

Beer brands pour big bucks into ads as Vietnam bucks global trend

Vietnam rice exports to China drop

Vietnam rice exports to China drop

Industry bitter about Vietnam tax on sweetened drinks

Industry bitter about Vietnam tax on sweetened drinks

SE Asian stock markets gain as Italy concerns wane

SE Asian stock markets gain as Italy concerns wane

 
go to top