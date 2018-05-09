Sustainable business practices spearhead Vietnam’s development: conference

A conference was held by Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Sustainable business practices are spearheading Vietnam’s development, said Nguyen Quang Vinh, general secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during a conference held in Hanoi on Tuesday.

This is the third year the conference has been held.

The conference aims to honor Vietnamese businesses that have contributed to the field of sustainable development, and encourage other businesses to follow suit.

The conference utilizes the Corporate Sustainability Index to assess Vietnamese businesses.

“The Corporate Sustainability Index is a comprehensive metric system used to assess businesses regarding their impacts on the environment, climate change and social contributions, not just on their capital or revenue,” said Tran Tuc Ma, director of Traphaco, a Vietnamese pharmaceutical firm

The winners will be announced at a conference in November in Hanoi.