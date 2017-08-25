VnExpress International
Business

Sun Group real estate project benefits from Hanoi's new development plan

August 25, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Sun Grand City Thuy Khue Residence is the perfect choice for visionary investors.

Hanoi’s most expensive land prices can be found around the West Lake area of Tay Ho District, where a square meter can fetch at least $20,000. Monthly rental rates in the area are also among the highest in the city, at 27 percent above the average rate, according to Savills, a global real estate services provider.

Despite the sky-high prices, real estate hunters remain fixated on this golden piece of land.

“While the real estate market in Hanoi has gone through many changes with many new projects appearing on the skyline, the West Lake area has never lost its attraction thanks to the rare natural beauty and clean atmosphere,” according to Matthew Powell, director at Savills Hanoi.

The real estate rental market has witnessed a boom in recent years following rising demand among foreign expats working in Hanoi, according to a survey conducted by the financial institution Dragon Capital. The survey also noted that high-end apartments, especially those located around West Lake and Trung Hoa Nhan Chinh, were the main focus.

Several new real estate projects have sprung up around the city recently, of which Sun Grand City Thuy Khue Residence, developed by Sun Group, is among the most sought after.

Located alongside West Lake and at the heart of Hanoi’s upcoming development plan, Sun Grand City Thuy Khue Residence offers residents the best living conditions.

According to the citys development plan, both Hoang Hoa Tham and Thuy Khue streets, which run near West Lake, will be widened to 50 meters and 25.5 meters wide respectively, with eight lanes of traffic.

The project’s S1 Tower, standing right next to West Lake, is in prime position to take advantage of this upgrade.

The development plan also includes four parking lots, promising to fulfill all your parking needs.

Additionally, there will be a metro stop on Thuy Khue Street, which experts say is a major plus for this project.

Thanks to these advantages, Sun Grand City Thuy Khue Residence has great potential for both living in and investing in for the near future.

Guaranteed by the reputation of developer Sun Group, as well as strict standards for construction technology and materials, Sun Grand City Thuy Khue Residence is the perfect choice for visionary investors.

The project also applies energy saving technologies, such as the VRV Daikin central air conditioning system and  high-quality water filtration.

Take a virtual-reality tour and experience a 360-degree view of the project at: http://sungrandcitythuykhue.com

