VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

State oil group PetroVietnam poised to beat 2016 output target

By Dam Tuan   October 12, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7

It is expected to contribute a fifth of the state’s revenue this year.

The state-owned energy giant Vietnam Oil and Gas Group is well on track to beat production expectations, with total output set to hit 27.59 million tons of oil equivalent by the end of the year, or 7.6 percent above the annual target.

Crude output alone will be one million ton higher than the original target of 16.03 million tons.  

In the fourth quarter, the group, better known as PetroVietnam, is expected to pump 3.88 million tons of crude oil and 2.61 billion cubic meters of natural gas, according to a post on the government website.

The group will have to drill more oil fields to ramp up extraction.

With the higher-than-expected output, PetroVietnam will likely contribute a total of $4.68 billion to the state’s revenue target of $23.11 billion this year.

But due to low prices, its revenue for the period was 327.4 trillion VND ($14.71 billion), only 64 percent of the annual target. PetroVietnam’s output in the first nine months was 21.1 million tons of oil equivalent, including 13.03 million tons of crude oil.

Declines in the global oil market price could have repercussions for the state’s coffers.

In the first six months, the contribution of crude oil to the state’s revenue was estimated at VND20.3 trillion ($910 million), down 45 percent from the same period last year, according to the company.

To improve its fiscal positions, the government has been trying to increase revenue collection from other sources and ease its dependence on crude earnings.

Related news:

> PetroVietnam expects approval for Exxon gas field this month

> PetroVietnam’s contribution to state budget falls on low oil prices

> PetroVietnam aims to produce more oil amid modest GDP growth

Tags: PetroVietnam Vietnam Oil and Gas Corporation PVN increase oil equivalent state budget
 
Read more
Vietnam's banking system needs $25 bln to clear off toxic debts

Vietnam's banking system needs $25 bln to clear off toxic debts

Samsung Vietnam says no cuts in jobs this year despite Note 7 woes

Samsung Vietnam says no cuts in jobs this year despite Note 7 woes

Vietnamese rubber growers plan sell-offs as prices crash

Vietnamese rubber growers plan sell-offs as prices crash

Vietnam Airlines earns $78 mln gross profit, beats full-year target

Vietnam Airlines earns $78 mln gross profit, beats full-year target

Vietnam government borrowing hits $16 billion in Jan-Sep

Vietnam government borrowing hits $16 billion in Jan-Sep

Vietnam exporters upbeat as Philippines set to import more rice

Vietnam exporters upbeat as Philippines set to import more rice

Samsung to refund Galaxy Note 7 owners in Vietnam

Samsung to refund Galaxy Note 7 owners in Vietnam

New legislation strengthens Vietnam’s trade remedy rules: finance ministry

New legislation strengthens Vietnam’s trade remedy rules: finance ministry

 
go to top