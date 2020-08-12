Online shoppers in Vietnam can now earn up to 25 percent cashback from ShopBack Vietnam’s roster of over 150 merchants. These include international and regional brands like Lazada, Shopee, Watsons, Booking.com, Klook and 7-Eleven, as well as local brands Tiki, Sendo, Juno, G Kitchen, Vascara, and Fahasa.

Founded in 2014, ShopBack, a leading rewards and discovery platform, now serves over 20 million users in nine markets across Asia Pacific. Besides Vietnam, it is also present in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, and South Korea.

ShopBack rewards users with cashback across a wide range of categories including general merchandise, travel bookings, fashion, health and beauty, groceries, and food delivery.

ShopBack launches cashback reward platform in Vietnam.

"At ShopBack, one of our six core values is 'Never Ending Customer Obsession’, and we hope to bring the high-quality ShopBack experience that our users know and love to consumers in Vietnam," said Josephine Chow, head of expansion at ShopBack.

Chow added that the increasing number of internet users, rising internet penetration, and steady increase of the e-commerce share of total retail sales in Vietnam make it a core and high-potential market for the company.

ShopBack Vietnam was launched in Beta at the end of 2019, and since has acquired over 150 merchants and around 800,000 users. The firm has seen consistent month-on-month growth of over 150 percent in sales and over 150 percent in orders this year. To date, VND4 billion ($172 million) has been given out to ShopBack users in Vietnam.

Jacky Ha, commercial director, ShopBack Vietnam, said: "With a strong and clear value proposition - to simplify the shopping experience and help users save time and money - ShopBack is well positioned to attract consumers in Vietnam, especially those looking to cut costs and maximize savings during this challenging period."

Ha cited a survey conducted by McKinsey that stated Vietnamese are feeling the impact of Covid-19 on their livelihoods, with some 70 percent expecting to be more careful with their spending going forward.

"In fact, ShopBack Vietnam has been very well received since its beta launch late last year. We are thrilled to be officially launching ShopBack Vietnam and excited for what’s in store next," Ha added.

As part of its 8.8 launch campaign on August 8, 2020, ShopBack Vietnam will be teaming up with selected merchant partners like Lazada, G-kitchen, Watsons, Shopee, Booking.com, and Klook etc. to offer deals exclusive to ShopBack users.

During the campaign, ShopBack users can earn up to 100 percent cashback during two flash sales. In line with the official launch, ShopBack Vietnam has rolled out new features including a new 'Coupon' icon on its homepage, whereby users can click to view a consolidated list of promo codes.